Memorial Day in Orlando: Things to do this holiday weekend

It’s Memorial Day weekend in Orlando, offering many a three-day weekend to mark the unofficial start to summer in Florida. The holiday represents a time when people will gather for cookouts, beach excursions and social gatherings.

On Memorial Day, take a moment to remember America’s fallen heroes of the armed services, the true intention behind the holiday. Visit a war memorial or pay respects to deceased loved ones who were service members.

Here are ways to celebrate the holiday weekend in Central Florida.

The City of Orlando invites the community to join Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Mayor Buddy Dyer to honor and remember the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces at Greenwood Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. May 24 at 1603 Greenwood St. in Orlando. More information: orlando.gov

Orange County gathers the community at Cypress Grove Park for a Memorial Day Salute honoring the memory of all veterans. The ceremony features the meaning and folding of the American flag, patriotic music, pinning of veterans, a guest speaker and a 21-gun salute. The prelude begins at 9:45 a.m. and the ceremony at 10 a.m. May 25 at 290 Holden Ave. in Orlando. More information: orangecountyfl.net

The City of Sanford hosts a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who gave their lives for their country. Come at 9 a.m. for a brass band performance, then a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. May 27 at 110 W. Seminole Blvd. in Sanford. More information: sanfordfl.gov

Clermont is bringing a Memorial Day Celebration to the community at Waterfront Park. In addition to the traditional remembrances, the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall will be on display beginning on May 25. Attend the ceremony at 11 a.m. May 27 at 100 3rd St. in Clermont. More information: clermontfl.gov

American Legion Post 243 in Oviedo hosts a Memorial Day Remembrance at Oviedo Cemetery (118 Aulin Ave. in Oviedo) beginning at 11 a.m. May 27. At 7 p.m., visit Oviedo on the Park (299 Center Lake Lane in Oviedo) for a brief taps ceremony. Visit Florida’s Fallen Memorial at Oviedo Cemetery from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through May 31. More information: oviedolegion.org

Woodlawn Memorial Park presents its 74th Annual Memorial Day Celebration with an open invitation for community members to gather and remember those who fought for America’s freedoms. The program begins at 10 a.m. May 27 at 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road in Gotha. More information: facebook.com

Winter Garden hosts a Memorial Day community ceremony to remember local heroes with the placement of wreaths, patriotic songs and a roll call of veterans at Veterans Memorial Park. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. May 27 at 420 S. Park Ave. in Winter Garden. More information: cwgdn.com

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens kicks off its “Sunset at the Zoo” event for the first time this season with extra hours on May 24. The zoo reopens at 5 p.m. with $6 tickets (when purchased in advance). A family four-pack of tickets is available, which includes hot dogs and drinks for $44. The event features live entertainment, family activities, food trucks and more from 5-8 p.m. May 24 at 3755 W. Seminole Blvd. in Sanford. More information: centralfloridazoo.org

Mount Dora hosts its inaugural Corn Festival with Zellwood sweet corn, contests, food vendors, live music and fireworks at Elizabeth Evans Park. The family-friendly event also features hayrides, an inflatable corn maze, a petting zoo and corn-eating contests. Tickets are $18 per adult and $9 per child ages 4-9. Each paid admission includes two ears of Zellwood sweet corn. The festivities are 6-9 p.m. May 24 and 3-9:30 p.m. May 25 at 100 N. Donnelly St. in Mount Dora. More information: mountdoracornfest.com

SeaWorld Orlando offers free admission for active-duty military members and veterans through the Waves of Honor program. In addition, the park has a Memorial Day sale with single-day tickets as low as $60 and two-day, two-park tickets as low as $99.99. Fun cards are also up to 15 percent off. More information: seaworld.com

Daytona Lagoon commemorates Memorial Day weekend by offering free admission to active and retired military members with valid IDs. Take advantage of the deal May 25-27 at 601 Earl St. in Daytona Beach. More information: daytonalagoon.com

Promenade at Sunset Walk Orlando hosts a four-day Memorial Day weekend celebration with live music, a car show, street performers and vendors, plus food and beverage specials. Festivities take place daily May 24-27 at 3251 Margaritaville Blvd. in Kissimmee. More information: sunsetwalk.com

The City of Casselberry brings a “Classic Rock and Car Show” to the public during Memorial Day weekend at Lake Concord Park. Rockit Fly will headline the concert, which includes opener Sound Theory. Visitors can see more than 150 classic cars. The city will honor those who died in military service with a color guard display. The free event is 4-9 p.m. May 25 at 95 Triplet Lake Drive in Casselberry. More information: casselberry.org

Boxi Park Lake Nona provides live entertainment, food and kid’s activities to celebrate Memorial Day. Find face painters, balloon artists and bounce houses beginning at 1 p.m. May 29 at 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. in Orlando. More information: boxiparklakenona.com

Orlando Fringe Festival brings performing art enthusiasts plenty of shows to enjoy during the holiday weekend before the event concludes its in-person festivities on May 27. After buying a $10 Fringe button, choose from dozens of shows at venues within Loch Haven Park’s Orlando Shakes and around town. For more information, read Orlando Sentinel Fringe reviews or visit orlandofringe.org.

Did we miss any Memorial Day weekend events? Send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com. Find me @PConnPie on Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com.