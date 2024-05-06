Memorial Day in New Mexico: History, closings and travel tips for those heading out

Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer as school kids are on break and family’s plan the annual vacation and other summertime activities.

Officially, Memorial Day honors Americans who have died in armed conflicts over the last 248 years.

This year Memorial Day is observed on May 27.

The history of Memorial Day

“Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers,” read a website from the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA).

Since the Revolutionary War ended, more than 600,000 American troops have died in battle and more than 539,000 died from non-combated related causes, according to Military.com.

Decoration Day ceremonies evolved for the remainder of the 1800s and well into the 1900s. In 1971 Decoration Day was changed to Memorial Day as Congress declared the last Monday in May as the national holiday, according to the U.S. Veterans Administration.

What is closed and open Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is one of 11 federal holidays recognized by the U.S. government, according to Federalpay.org.

“All non-essential federal government offices are closed on Memorial Day, and all federal employees are paid even if they receive the day off,” stated the website.

Banks and most financial institutions are closed on Memorial Day.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park is open Memorial Day along with Guadalupe Mountains National Park, according to National Park Service websites.

The Pine Springs Visitor Center at Guadalupe Mountains National Park is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Theresa T. Moore, visitor services manager, said the Frijole Visitor Ranch Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 25 and May 26.

She said ranger walks and talks are scheduled throughout Memorial Day weekend at Guadalupe Mountains National at the Frijole Museum, the Pine Springs Visitor Center and the Pine Springs Campground Amphitheater.

White Sands National Park is open Memorial Day from 7 a.m. until sunset.

All New Mexico State Parks are open Memorial Day, said Sidney Hill, spokesperson New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (ENMRD).

Memorial Day weekend driving trips

In 2023, AAA projected 42 million Americans would travel 50 miles or more from home Memorial Day weekend.

Those planning to travel this year should get the vehicle checked by making sure tires are properly inflated and in solid condition and fluids are topped-off or changed if they are dirty or contaminated, read a AAA news release.

“We recommend stopping every two hours or every 100 miles, to remain alert and get out and stretch,” read the press release.

AAA encourages travelers determine costs before heading out Memorial Day weekend.

“Running into financial troubles away from home is not a recipe for a joyous vacation,” read the release.

