The 10 best Memorial Day grill sales right now — Weber, Char-Broil and more
The unofficial start of summer is here, and with it, a chance to evaluate your OSP (Official Summer Preparedness). Patio table and chairs? Check. Sprinkler to keep that grass green? Check. Top-notch outdoor-cooking setup to take on multiples meals per week and feed hungry mobs on weekends? Er... If your grill has seen better days and you're on the hunt for an upgrade, we've got great news: The Memorial Day deals for gas grills, charcoal barbecues, smokers, pizza ovens and more are spectacular. We know, because we've spent time combing through them to find you the very best.
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill$449 $551Save $102
Kenmore 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Searing Side Burner$450 $500Save $50
Char-Broil Performance Series 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill$256 $300Save $44
Cuisinart CCG190RB 14-inch BBQ Portable Charcoal Grill$28 $40Save $12
Royal Gourmet CC1830S 30-inch BBQ Charcoal Grill and Offset Smoker$120 $160Save $40
Masterbuilt MB20070210 Analog Electric Smoker w/ 3 Smoking Racks$162 $200Save $38
Camp Chef PG24MZG SmokePro Slide Smoker with Wood Pellet Grill$562 $649Save $87 with coupon
Z Grills ZPG-450A Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker$339 $390Save $51
Pizzello 4-In-1 12-inch Outdoor Pizza Oven For Grill w/ Pizza Stone$92 $125Save $33
BakerStone 9152403 Portable Gas Pizza Oven$211 $350Save $139
Check out our favorite deals below — from to a Cuisinart cutie for only $28 to a popular Weber for over $100 off — and purchase fast so you can launch your SEI (Summer Entertaining Initiative) ASAP —and soak up months of al fresco joy with family, friends and fabulous food.
Gas-Powered Grills
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
No need to sacrifice quality when your needs are smaller. This scaled-down Weber delivers great results. Reviewers are wild about it. Says one: "I am in love with this grill. It took about 2 hours to put together but the directions were great. I love that it is compact. I roll it in and out of my garage with ease. It cooks evenly and well. Wish I would have made the investment YEARS ago. If you are on the fence, hop off—you will be delighted!"
Kenmore 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Searing Side Burner
One shopper warns not to delay your purchase: "I hemmed and hawed about getting this BBQ and let it run out of stock twice! I wish I had followed my first instinct! It is fabulous and I wouldn't hesitate to get it again! Beautiful copper, and so functional! I'm super happy!!"
Char-Broil Performance Series 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
If your BBQ usually ends up a big ol' mess after grilling, have no fear — this grill's porcelain-coated cast iron grates, which are rust-resistant, help prevent food from sticking and are easy to clean. "Have used this grill multiple times a week since the original purchase early spring," said one satisfied shopper. "Have seen similar [grills] on sale for much more than I paid and this grill has performed flawlessly for chicken fajitas, chicken breasts, burgers and twoiinch steaks. Highly recommend - have no regrets about this purchase with over three months heavy use. Even the automatic lighter still works."
Charcoal Grills
Cuisinart CCG190RB 14-inch BBQ Portable Charcoal Grill
This charcoal grill is small in profile but big on value at under $30. "Was skeptical at first but boy am I glad I made the purchase!" shared one backyard chef. "Half the trailer park already ordered their own and we are already talking about a trailer park grill-off competition during the holidays...It not only makes great food but it will also make you great friends. Cheers!"
This multi-talented grill and smoker may just become your new favorite toy — and conversation starter. It makes a great Memorial Day treat-yourself moment or a fab Father's Day gift. Says one fan: "Pretty easy to put together, and looks great! So far we've used it a handful of times and no problems at all. Keeps temp and food always tastes great."
Smokers and Wood Pellet Grills
Masterbuilt MB20070210 Analog Electric Smoker w/ 3 Smoking Racks
At once epic and unintimidating, this machine will make you wonder why you ever thought smoking meat was a big deal. It sets you up to succeed. "I get the exact perfect results every time I use the Masterbuilt electric smoker," says one happy shopper. "I have used other smokers and styles (Traeger included), but the consistent perfect smoke and cook I get from the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker is important. The water pan in the bottom keeps the meat from drying out as fast, and since this uses a convection smoke circulation process (not a forced fan), it keeps the meat's flavors in the smoker and in the meat."
Camp Chef PG24MZG SmokePro Slide Smoker with Wood Pellet Grill
Wanna be the most popular backyard cook in the neighborhood? Here's your one-stop do-everything, feed-everyone command central.
And the crowd goes wild: "If you are wavering on to buy this or not, buy it. It does everything it says it can do. Easy to use and the flavor is out of this world. We've cooked burgers, chicken, tomahawk steak, pork chops and tonight a tri-tip roast. The direct flame is what sealed the deal for me."
Z Grills ZPG-450A Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
With a temperature range of 180-450 degrees Fahrenheit, this pellet grill has 8-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill with incredible hardwood flavor. "I've been using this grill almost daily for six months now and fell in love with it," shared one superfan on Amazon. "It is so darned easy to use and clean, keep foil on the drip tray thing and life is good."
Pizza Ovens
For less than $100 you can bring home an outdoor pizza oven that's ingeniously designed to also serve as a standalone fire pit, a grill or a pizza oven. Just separate the pieces to change the use.
BakerStone 9152403 Portable Gas Pizza Oven
The Baker Stone pizza oven reaches a sizzling 800 degrees and can bake pizzas in less than two minutes! Cleaning is easy with the removable firebox. Oven is removable for easy cleaning and the unit is compatible with separate attachments (griddle and grill grates).
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.
- D
The 20+ best Memorial Day shoe sales 2023, including podiatrist-approved winners
Yahoo LifeScore up to 50% off Adidas, Allbirds, Coach, Crocs, New Balance, Ugg, Vionic and more!
- D
Memorial Day clothing sales 2023: The 30+ best deals, from Athleta to Zappos
Yahoo LifeHoliday sales are still in full swing! Score massive discounts on Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Levi's, Macy's, Nike, Spanx and more.
- D
I'm an interior designer, and these are Home Depot's best Memorial Day deals — save up to 60%
Yahoo LifeHammers and home decor — who knew? From backyard to bedroom, you can furnish your entire space for a steal right now.
- D
Amazon's Memorial Day gaming sale is epic — score up to 40% off Samsung, Razer and more
Yahoo LifeSave big on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 titles, plus top-tier accessories to give you that competitive edge.
- D
The best kitchen gadgets on sale for Memorial Day — save over $200 off Ninja, Nespresso and more
Yahoo LifeMega markdowns are already in play on Instant Pot pressure cookers, Vitamix blenders and Toshiba toaster ovens. What are you waiting for?
- D
I'm a professional organizer and these are the best Memorial Day storage sales — save up to 60%
Yahoo LifeGet your house in shape for summer with these smart food containers, cookware organizers, shoe boxes and more, starting at $7.
- D
Amazon is stacked with Memorial Day deals on slimming maxi dresses, starting at $16
Yahoo LifeYou'll wear these flowy maxi dresses 'til the end of summer.
- D
These comfy slip-on sandals are podiatrist-approved and on sale for Memorial Day
Yahoo Life'Could not be any happier with these shoes': These stylish sandals feature orthotics for added arch support, and they come in six fun colors.
- D
↵
The best affordable wireless earbuds on sale for Memorial Day, starting at just $10 — save up to 80%!
Yahoo LifeBuds on a budget: We scoped out Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart to find 12 wireless wonders that are absolute steals right now.
- D
Our favorite Memorial Day swimsuit deals from Amazon start at just $12
Yahoo LifeThis Memorial Day, snap up some pieces you'll actually be excited to step out in, all at a deep discount.