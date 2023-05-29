The 10 best Memorial Day grill sales right now — Weber, Char-Broil and more

Memorial Day weekend's the time to get your grill on. (Photos: Amazon and Wayfair)

The unofficial start of summer is here, and with it, a chance to evaluate your OSP (Official Summer Preparedness). Patio table and chairs? Check. Sprinkler to keep that grass green? Check. Top-notch outdoor-cooking setup to take on multiples meals per week and feed hungry mobs on weekends? Er... If your grill has seen better days and you're on the hunt for an upgrade, we've got great news: The Memorial Day deals for gas grills, charcoal barbecues, smokers, pizza ovens and more are spectacular. We know, because we've spent time combing through them to find you the very best.

Check out our favorite deals below — from to a Cuisinart cutie for only $28 to a popular Weber for over $100 off — and purchase fast so you can launch your SEI (Summer Entertaining Initiative) ASAP —and soak up months of al fresco joy with family, friends and fabulous food.

Gas-Powered Grills

Weber Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill $449 $551 Save $102 This two-burner grill is built to fit small spaces and packed with great features, including a powerful GS4 grilling system with a push-button Infinity Ignition and an innovative Grease Management System. $449 at Amazon

No need to sacrifice quality when your needs are smaller. This scaled-down Weber delivers great results. Reviewers are wild about it. Says one: "I am in love with this grill. It took about 2 hours to put together but the directions were great. I love that it is compact. I roll it in and out of my garage with ease. It cooks evenly and well. Wish I would have made the investment YEARS ago. If you are on the fence, hop off—you will be delighted!"

Wayfair Kenmore 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Searing Side Burner $450 $500 Save $50 If looks count, this beauty, with four burners, plus a side burner for searing, would make a welcome addition to your outdoor setup. Reviewers say they "use it every day" and "love it." $450 at Wayfair

One shopper warns not to delay your purchase: "I hemmed and hawed about getting this BBQ and let it run out of stock twice! I wish I had followed my first instinct! It is fabulous and I wouldn't hesitate to get it again! Beautiful copper, and so functional! I'm super happy!!"

Char-Broil Char-Broil Performance Series 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill $256 $300 Save $44 This powerful little number from Char-Broil is a 2-burner cabinet gas grill that delivers 24,000 BTU’s of heat across the 300 square inch cooking surface, and inside, two stainless steel top-ported burners deliver sizzling cooking performance. $256 at Amazon

If your BBQ usually ends up a big ol' mess after grilling, have no fear — this grill's porcelain-coated cast iron grates, which are rust-resistant, help prevent food from sticking and are easy to clean. "Have used this grill multiple times a week since the original purchase early spring," said one satisfied shopper. "Have seen similar [grills] on sale for much more than I paid and this grill has performed flawlessly for chicken fajitas, chicken breasts, burgers and twoiinch steaks. Highly recommend - have no regrets about this purchase with over three months heavy use. Even the automatic lighter still works."

Charcoal Grills

Cuisinart Cuisinart CCG190RB 14-inch BBQ Portable Charcoal Grill $28 $40 Save $12 This charcoal wonder's 196-square-inch chrome-plated cooking rack gives a spacious cooking surface to accommodate lots of food at one time while still distributing heat evenly and efficiently. $28 at Amazon

This charcoal grill is small in profile but big on value at under $30. "Was skeptical at first but boy am I glad I made the purchase!" shared one backyard chef. "Half the trailer park already ordered their own and we are already talking about a trailer park grill-off competition during the holidays...It not only makes great food but it will also make you great friends. Cheers!"

Royal Gourmet Royal Gourmet CC1830S 30-inch BBQ Charcoal Grill and Offset Smoker $120 $160 Save $40 Grill and smoke meat at the same time with this handy 2-in-1 wonder. A swing-away warming rack provides secondary space, and this grill's compact profile means it'll fit on just about any porch, patio or balcony with ease. $120 at Amazon

This multi-talented grill and smoker may just become your new favorite toy — and conversation starter. It makes a great Memorial Day treat-yourself moment or a fab Father's Day gift. Says one fan: "Pretty easy to put together, and looks great! So far we've used it a handful of times and no problems at all. Keeps temp and food always tastes great."

Smokers and Wood Pellet Grills

Masterbuilt Masterbuilt MB20070210 Analog Electric Smoker w/ 3 Smoking Racks $162 $200 Save $38 Temperature control is super easy with this smoker thanks to an analog dial, and three separate chrome-coated smoking racks deliver 536 square inches of smoking space for any backyard feast. $162 at Amazon

At once epic and unintimidating, this machine will make you wonder why you ever thought smoking meat was a big deal. It sets you up to succeed. "I get the exact perfect results every time I use the Masterbuilt electric smoker," says one happy shopper. "I have used other smokers and styles (Traeger included), but the consistent perfect smoke and cook I get from the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker is important. The water pan in the bottom keeps the meat from drying out as fast, and since this uses a convection smoke circulation process (not a forced fan), it keeps the meat's flavors in the smoker and in the meat."

Camp Chef Camp Chef PG24MZG SmokePro Slide Smoker with Wood Pellet Grill $562 $649 Save $87 with coupon This baby can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue, and impart incredible wood-fired flavor to anything you want to cook. It even has app-controlled settings. Save $87 with coupon $562 at Amazon

Wanna be the most popular backyard cook in the neighborhood? Here's your one-stop do-everything, feed-everyone command central.

And the crowd goes wild: "If you are wavering on to buy this or not, buy it. It does everything it says it can do. Easy to use and the flavor is out of this world. We've cooked burgers, chicken, tomahawk steak, pork chops and tonight a tri-tip roast. The direct flame is what sealed the deal for me."

Z GRILLS Z Grills ZPG-450A Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker $339 $390 Save $51 The wood pellet technology of this grill gets you wood fire flavor at the convenience of propane or gas. Plus, once you set the temperature, there's no babysitting this baby — PID technology holds the tightest temperature possible throughout your cooking for consistent results. $339 at Amazon

With a temperature range of 180-450 degrees Fahrenheit, this pellet grill has 8-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill with incredible hardwood flavor. "I've been using this grill almost daily for six months now and fell in love with it," shared one superfan on Amazon. "It is so darned easy to use and clean, keep foil on the drip tray thing and life is good."

Pizza Ovens

Wayfair Pizzello 4-In-1 12-inch Outdoor Pizza Oven For Grill w/ Pizza Stone $92 $125 Save $33 This innovative oven separates to allow for use as a standalone fire pit, BBQ grill or pizza oven, and can easily convert any existing grill into a pizza oven combo. Assemble in minutes and get to enjoying your homemade pizza ASAP! $92 at Wayfair

For less than $100 you can bring home an outdoor pizza oven that's ingeniously designed to also serve as a standalone fire pit, a grill or a pizza oven. Just separate the pieces to change the use.

BakerStone BakerStone 9152403 Portable Gas Pizza Oven $211 $350 Save $139 The Baker Stone portable gas pizza oven box gives you wood fired performance on the go. Along with easily baking pizzas, you can roast steakhouse-quality meats, vegetables and fish in a snap. $211 at Amazon

The Baker Stone pizza oven reaches a sizzling 800 degrees and can bake pizzas in less than two minutes! Cleaning is easy with the removable firebox. Oven is removable for easy cleaning and the unit is compatible with separate attachments (griddle and grill grates).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

