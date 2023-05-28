The best Memorial Day 2023 furniture sales — up to 70% off Home Depot, Lowe's and more

It's raining furniture sales! (Photo: Amazon, Wayfair and more)

Sunshine and swimming — that's what we think of when Memorial Day rolls around, but those in the know consider it prime time for a home upgrade. Sofas, sideboards, beds and benches — all the best stuff is deeply discounted. Which means now is an excellent time to scoop up that piece your home has been missing, or to replace the eyesore that makes you wince (we all have one!). The sales are spectacular, whether you're in need of a new outdoor sectional courtesy of Lowe's, a lush loveseat from Wayfair or a cool West Elm bed. Below are expert strategies for maximizing savings on furniture this weekend, plus all the best items on sale — we're updating our list in real time all weekend, so check back often!

Amazon Iwell Mid Century Coffee Table $90 $130 Save $40 This sleek, stylish piece has built-in storage — a drawer and roomy shelf — making it a great option for people with limited space or those who just like to stay organized. Choose from a range of finishes, including black oak and rustic oak. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser $220 $689 Save $469 This dresser manages to add a modern-yet-homey feel to a room with its warm pine wood exterior and pocket handles. Enjoy six pull-out drawers for ample storage space, along with your choice of five finishes. $220 at Wayfair

Amazon Devoko 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set $95 $140 Save $45 with coupon Yup, you can get a patio set for less than $100! The Devoko three-piece set features two matching chairs and an end table crafted from rattan — it's waterproof and easy to clean. Removable sponge-filled seats add extra comfort to the chairs. At prices this low, you can snap up two sets to fill up your outdoor space! Save $45 with coupon $95 at Amazon

Home Depot Hampton Bay Woodford Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge $263 $449 Save $186 The Woodford will really pop on your patio. It's crafted from weather-resistant eucalyptus wood and features removable CushionGuard fabric that can be easily cleaned. The back is adjustable, of course, so you can recline to the perfect angle, from "sit up and read" to "dead-to-the-world afternoon nap." $263 at Home Depot

Wayfair Corrigan Studio Enedelia 69.3'' Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa Loveseat $266 $346 Save $80 This gorgeous sofa has rolled pillows and a tufted seat for that just-right mix of comfort and style. The seat cushions are packed with high-resilience foam, while the couch itself is covered in your choice of stain-resistant velvet — pick from green, blue and gray shades. $266 at Wayfair

Wayfair Millwood Pines Bedingfield 52" Wide Outdoor Loveseat $170 $220 Save $50 Need some outdoor seating? The Bedingfield loveseat is roomy enough for two and is crafted from handwoven wicker for an approachable feel. It's also weather resistant, so you don't need to stress about it being out in a stray storm. $170 at Wayfair

Lowe's Gzmr Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set $489 $754 Save $265 This pretty outdoor sectional set features a corner sofa, two armless sofas, ottoman and coffee table with a tempered glass top to hold drinks and food. It can comfortably seat four adults. Made of weather-resistant PE rattan, it's built to last. $489 at Lowe's

Amazon Malibu Handwoven Seagrass 40" Round Wall Mirror $399 $499 Save $100 This round mirror is a total statement piece — and it's $100 off! The frame is covered in handwoven seagrass for warm texture, while the 40-inch diameter makes it roomy enough to hang in place of a photo. Note: It also comes in a rectangular frame. $399 at Pottery Barn

West Elm West Elm Roan Bed $629 $899 Save $270 This bestseller has a slightly curved headboard and cut-out detail that's understated and cool, without being imposing. Made of solid mahogany, this frame is built to last. Worth noting: The legs are removable, in case you need to fit it through a tight doorway or just prefer to have your bed on the ground. $629 at West Elm

West Elm West Elm Slope Leather Dining Chair, Set of 2 $479 $779 Save $300 These bestselling West Elm dining chairs are incredibly chic. Choose from your choice of leather finishes (including vegan leather), along with a sleek metal base for a cool and stylish vibe. There's a gentle curve in both the seat and chair back for your comfort. $479 at West Elm

Wayfair Union Rustic Alphons 67.91'' Dining Table $304 $549 Save $245 This sturdy table has a farmhouse and modern feel and features a pedestal base that works well with deep or oversized chairs. At nearly 68 inches wide, it can accommodate up to six adults. $304 at Wayfair

Wayfair Latitude Run Lasharon Two-Piece Upholstered Sectional $380 $538 Save $158 The two-piece Lasharon sectional features a sofa and chaise that can be arranged however you see fit. It's swathed in microfiber with high-density foam cushions for ample support. Choose from white and gray upholstery, along with the right orientation for you. $380 at Wayfair

Amazon Hbada Home Office Desk Chair $115 $170 Save $55 with coupon This chic desk chair has arms that flip up and down, allowing you to scoot in close to save space. A mesh back helps lower the risk you'll overheat, while wheels and a swivel allow you to get where you need to go with ease. Save $55 with coupon $115 at Amazon

Pottery Barn Balboa Upholstered Swivel Armchair $934 $1,099 Save $165 This chair is seriously cool. It can effortlessly slide from side to side and comes in a range of upholstery options. The upshot: a total statement piece. Choose from three different sizes. $934 at Pottery Barn

