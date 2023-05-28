The best Memorial Day 2023 furniture sales — up to 70% off Home Depot, Lowe's and more

Sunshine and swimming — that's what we think of when Memorial Day rolls around, but those in the know consider it prime time for a home upgrade. Sofas, sideboards, beds and benches — all the best stuff is deeply discounted. Which means now is an excellent time to scoop up that piece your home has been missing, or to replace the eyesore that makes you wince (we all have one!). The sales are spectacular, whether you're in need of a new outdoor sectional courtesy of Lowe's, a lush loveseat from Wayfair or a cool West Elm bed. Below are expert strategies for maximizing savings on furniture this weekend, plus all the best items on sale — we're updating our list in real time all weekend, so check back often!
This sleek, stylish piece has built-in storage — a drawer and roomy shelf — making it a great option for people with limited space or those who just like to stay organized. Choose from a range of finishes, including black oak and rustic oak.
This dresser manages to add a modern-yet-homey feel to a room with its warm pine wood exterior and pocket handles. Enjoy six pull-out drawers for ample storage space, along with your choice of five finishes.
Yup, you can get a patio set for less than $100! The Devoko three-piece set features two matching chairs and an end table crafted from rattan — it's waterproof and easy to clean. Removable sponge-filled seats add extra comfort to the chairs. At prices this low, you can snap up two sets to fill up your outdoor space!
The Woodford will really pop on your patio. It's crafted from weather-resistant eucalyptus wood and features removable CushionGuard fabric that can be easily cleaned. The back is adjustable, of course, so you can recline to the perfect angle, from "sit up and read" to "dead-to-the-world afternoon nap."
This gorgeous sofa has rolled pillows and a tufted seat for that just-right mix of comfort and style. The seat cushions are packed with high-resilience foam, while the couch itself is covered in your choice of stain-resistant velvet — pick from green, blue and gray shades.
Need some outdoor seating? The Bedingfield loveseat is roomy enough for two and is crafted from handwoven wicker for an approachable feel. It's also weather resistant, so you don't need to stress about it being out in a stray storm.
This pretty outdoor sectional set features a corner sofa, two armless sofas, ottoman and coffee table with a tempered glass top to hold drinks and food. It can comfortably seat four adults. Made of weather-resistant PE rattan, it's built to last.
This round mirror is a total statement piece — and it's $100 off! The frame is covered in handwoven seagrass for warm texture, while the 40-inch diameter makes it roomy enough to hang in place of a photo. Note: It also comes in a rectangular frame.
This bestseller has a slightly curved headboard and cut-out detail that's understated and cool, without being imposing. Made of solid mahogany, this frame is built to last. Worth noting: The legs are removable, in case you need to fit it through a tight doorway or just prefer to have your bed on the ground.
These bestselling West Elm dining chairs are incredibly chic. Choose from your choice of leather finishes (including vegan leather), along with a sleek metal base for a cool and stylish vibe. There's a gentle curve in both the seat and chair back for your comfort.
The two-piece Lasharon sectional features a sofa and chaise that can be arranged however you see fit. It's swathed in microfiber with high-density foam cushions for ample support. Choose from white and gray upholstery, along with the right orientation for you.
This chic desk chair has arms that flip up and down, allowing you to scoot in close to save space. A mesh back helps lower the risk you'll overheat, while wheels and a swivel allow you to get where you need to go with ease.
