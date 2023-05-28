Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The best Memorial Day 2023 furniture sales — up to 70% off Home Depot, Lowe's and more

Korin Miller
·1 min read
furniture
It's raining furniture sales! (Photo: Amazon, Wayfair and more)

Sunshine and swimming — that's what we think of when Memorial Day rolls around, but those in the know consider it prime time for a home upgrade. Sofas, sideboards, beds and benches — all the best stuff is deeply discounted. Which means now is an excellent time to scoop up that piece your home has been missing, or to replace the eyesore that makes you wince (we all have one!). The sales are spectacular, whether you're in need of a new outdoor sectional courtesy of Lowe's, a lush loveseat from Wayfair or a cool West Elm bed. Below are expert strategies for maximizing savings on furniture this weekend, plus all the best items on sale — we're updating our list in real time all weekend, so check back often!

Quick Overview

  • Iwell Mid Century Coffee Table

    $90 $130
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

    $220 $689
    Save $469
    See at Wayfair

  • Devoko 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set

    $95 $140
    Save $45 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Hampton Bay Woodford Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge

    $263 $449
    Save $186
    See at Home Depot

  • Corrigan Studio Enedelia 69.3'' Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa Loveseat

    $266 $346
    Save $80
    See at Wayfair

  • Millwood Pines Bedingfield 52" Wide Outdoor Loveseat

    $170 $220
    Save $50
    See at Wayfair

  • Gzmr Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set

    $489 $754
    Save $265
    See at Lowe's

  • Malibu Handwoven Seagrass 40" Round Wall Mirror

    $399 $499
    Save $100
    See at Pottery Barn

  • West Elm Roan Bed

    $629 $899
    Save $270
    See at West Elm

  • West Elm Slope Leather Dining Chair, Set of 2

    $479 $779
    Save $300
    See at West Elm

  • Union Rustic Alphons 67.91'' Dining Table

    $304 $549
    Save $245
    See at Wayfair

  • Latitude Run Lasharon Two-Piece Upholstered Sectional

    $380 $538
    Save $158
    See at Wayfair

  • Hbada Home Office Desk Chair

    $115 $170
    Save $55 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Balboa Upholstered Swivel Armchair

    $934 $1,099
    Save $165
    See at Pottery Barn
See 5 more
Amazon

Iwell Mid Century Coffee Table

$90$130Save $40
This sleek, stylish piece has built-in storage — a drawer and roomy shelf — making it a great option for people with limited space or those who just like to stay organized. Choose from a range of finishes, including black oak and rustic oak.
$90 at Amazon
Amazon

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

$220$689Save $469
This dresser manages to add a modern-yet-homey feel to a room with its warm pine wood exterior and pocket handles. Enjoy six pull-out drawers for ample storage space, along with your choice of five finishes.
$220 at Wayfair
Amazon

Devoko 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set

$95$140
Save $45 with coupon
Yup, you can get a patio set for less than $100! The Devoko three-piece set features two matching chairs and an end table crafted from rattan — it's waterproof and easy to clean. Removable sponge-filled seats add extra comfort to the chairs. At prices this low, you can snap up two sets to fill up your outdoor space!
Save $45 with coupon
$95 at Amazon
Home Depot

Hampton Bay Woodford Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge

$263$449Save $186
The Woodford will really pop on your patio. It's crafted from weather-resistant eucalyptus wood and features removable CushionGuard fabric that can be easily cleaned. The back is adjustable, of course, so you can recline to the perfect angle, from "sit up and read" to "dead-to-the-world afternoon nap."
$263 at Home Depot
Wayfair

Corrigan Studio Enedelia 69.3'' Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa Loveseat

$266$346Save $80
This gorgeous sofa has rolled pillows and a tufted seat for that just-right mix of comfort and style. The seat cushions are packed with high-resilience foam, while the couch itself is covered in your choice of stain-resistant velvet — pick from green, blue and gray shades.
$266 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Millwood Pines Bedingfield 52" Wide Outdoor Loveseat

$170$220Save $50
Need some outdoor seating? The Bedingfield loveseat is roomy enough for two and is crafted from handwoven wicker for an approachable feel. It's also weather resistant, so you don't need to stress about it being out in a stray storm.
$170 at Wayfair
Lowe's

Gzmr Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set

$489$754Save $265
This pretty outdoor sectional set features a corner sofa, two armless sofas, ottoman and coffee table with a tempered glass top to hold drinks and food. It can comfortably seat four adults. Made of weather-resistant PE rattan, it's built to last.
$489 at Lowe's
Amazon

Malibu Handwoven Seagrass 40" Round Wall Mirror

$399$499Save $100
This round mirror is a total statement piece — and it's $100 off! The frame is covered in handwoven seagrass for warm texture, while the 40-inch diameter makes it roomy enough to hang in place of a photo. Note: It also comes in a rectangular frame.
$399 at Pottery Barn
West Elm

West Elm Roan Bed

$629$899Save $270
This bestseller has a slightly curved headboard and cut-out detail that's understated and cool, without being imposing. Made of solid mahogany, this frame is built to last. Worth noting: The legs are removable, in case you need to fit it through a tight doorway or just prefer to have your bed on the ground.
$629 at West Elm
West Elm

West Elm Slope Leather Dining Chair, Set of 2

$479$779Save $300
These bestselling West Elm dining chairs are incredibly chic. Choose from your choice of leather finishes (including vegan leather), along with a sleek metal base for a cool and stylish vibe. There's a gentle curve in both the seat and chair back for your comfort.
$479 at West Elm
Wayfair

Union Rustic Alphons 67.91'' Dining Table

$304$549Save $245
This sturdy table has a farmhouse and modern feel and features a pedestal base that works well with deep or oversized chairs. At nearly 68 inches wide, it can accommodate up to six adults.
$304 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Latitude Run Lasharon Two-Piece Upholstered Sectional

$380$538Save $158
The two-piece Lasharon sectional features a sofa and chaise that can be arranged however you see fit. It's swathed in microfiber with high-density foam cushions for ample support. Choose from white and gray upholstery, along with the right orientation for you.
$380 at Wayfair
Amazon

Hbada Home Office Desk Chair

$115$170
Save $55 with coupon
This chic desk chair has arms that flip up and down, allowing you to scoot in close to save space. A mesh back helps lower the risk you'll overheat, while wheels and a swivel allow you to get where you need to go with ease.
Save $55 with coupon
$115 at Amazon
Pottery Barn

Balboa Upholstered Swivel Armchair

$934$1,099Save $165
This chair is seriously cool. It can effortlessly slide from side to side and comes in a range of upholstery options. The upshot: a total statement piece. Choose from three different sizes.
$934 at Pottery Barn

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.