From Adidas to Uggs, these are the best early Memorial Day shoe sales to shop

Snag a new pair of shoes while they are majorly marked down for Memorial Day! (Photo: Amazon, Naturalizer, Lululemon, Nordstrom)

Memorial Day Weekend is fast approaching, and multiple retailers are already giving us plenty to celebrate. Early sales can help you zhush your wardrobe from head to toe. Let's start with the toes, shall we? Right now you can save big on sandals, heels, sneakers and more. There are already tons of options on sale from brands like Lululemon, Allbirds and Vionic, and literally thousands of pairs marked down at mega-retailers like Amazon, Zappos and Nordstrom.

With so many sites slashing prices, you’re bound to find exactly what you need—and save a bundle. To help you make the most of the shoe discounts this Memorial Day, we put together the handy guide below. Scroll, click and score!

When do memorial day fashion sales start?

While Memorial Day isn’t until May 29th, you can start shopping epic deals right now! “We’ve seen Memorial Day Weekend sales from major fashion retailers starting more than a week before the big holiday weekend this year,” says Shannon Dwyer, Shopping Expert at RetailMeNot. “It’s typical to announce sales early to give shoppers time to plan their shopping strategy for major three-day weekend sales.”

What types of shoes are likely to be on sale?

While Memorial Day weekend is a great time to grab warm-weather shoes for way less (think sandals and flirty heels), it's also an opportunity to think ahead to cool weather. Dwyer says this weekend is a great time to stock up on discounted fall and winter footwear, as retailers slash prices to clear out old inventory: “You can find amazing deals (up to 60% off!) on boots at Nordstrom right now."

And though summer is all about fun, don't forget your most practical footwear needs: "Sneakers and running shoes are where we’re seeing a lot of deep discounts," says Kristen Gall, Rakuten's Shopping and Retail Expert. We're talking discounts of 20-50% off brands like Brooks, Adidas and New Balance. When it comes to athletic footwear,"Memorial Day is the perfect time to purchase a new style you’ve been eyeing for yourself," she added.

The best early Memorial Day shoe sales:

Ready to start shopping? Great. We've rounded up the 18 best early Memorial Day shoe deals below—including a bunch of comfy, supportive podiatrist-approved picks! Just remember, while deals are already happening, many retailers will amp things up during over the weekend and on Monday. Bookmark this page and check it often—we'll be updating it in real time with all the best discounts, as they post. Happy shopping!

BRONAX Bronax Slides for Women $24 $36 Save $12 These number-one bestselling slides have nearly 24,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave they feel like they are 'walking on clouds' when wearing them. They come in 17 different colors and have a thick rubber insole that provides ample stability and shock absorption. $24 at Amazon

adidas adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe, Core Black/Footwear White/Grey Five, 8 $35 $70 Save $35 These Adidas sneakers routinely top Amazon bestseller lists, and for good reason: Not only are they sleek and stylish but they're also super comfy for your heels. Explains Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, a board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear: "The heel lift is great — it helps take the pressure off the posterior and the bottom part of the heel. The texture of the material doesn’t contribute to creating pressure in that part of the foot as well.” $35 at Amazon

Hey Dude Hey Dude Wendy Loafer $35 $55 Save $20 Teachers, nurses and Disney aficionados swear by these light and lovely loafers for all-day wear. They come 70+ different colors (prices vary). The rubber sole is lightweight and sturdy, and the fabric on the top of the shoe stretches over your foot for customized comfort. Plus, it's as cute as can be — and on sale starting at $35. $35 at Amazon

Crocs Crocs Women's Classic Platform Clogs $35 $60 Save $25 Crocs are a cultural icon with so many reasons for the love: They're breathable, easy to slip on and obscenely comfortable. "They’re wide and extremely lightweight," says foot surgeon Diane Koshimune of these popular clogs. "People love to say that their favorite shoes are 'like walking on air,' but thousands of reviewers can confirm that in the case of Crocs, that is the total truth." $35 at Amazon

Nordstrom Dolce Vita Ronin Slide Sandal $46 $115 Save $69 If you're in need of a new pair of comfy heels to wear to all your upcoming summer weddings and events, consider these stylish Dolce Vita sandals. They have a sturdy block heel that's just over two-inches high — making them super easy to walk in, while the thick braided straps will help keep your feel from slipping and sliding in them. $46 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal $139 $198 Save $59 These comfy Tory Burch sandals rarely go on sale, so we plan on scooping them up while they're marked down. Over 2,000 shoppers are fans, with one writing, "these shoes are BY FAR the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn! I’m literally buying them in every single color!!" $139 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Steve Madden Adore Slide Sandal $80 $100 Save $20 Looking for a pair of flat sandals that still have an elegant feel? These metallic Steve Madden sandals are your best bet! The jewel-embellished straps give them a fashion-forward upgrade while the flat silhouette makes them super comfortable. $80 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot $84 $140 Save $56 If you want a new pair of Uggs for next fall, snap them up while they are on sale right now. The ultra mini silhouette sold out multiple times last winter, so we wouldn't be surprised if their out of stock again by the time fall rolls around. $84 at Nordstrom

Zappos Brooks Launch GTS 9 $90 $110 Save $20 Brooks sneakers are known for being incredibly comfortable and supportive which is why we were so excited to see this pair on sale for the lowest price in 30 days. "Love these sneakers! My ankle and shin pain disappeared almost immediately after I switched to these," raved one shopper. $90 at Zappos

Zappos New Balance DynaSoft Nergize v3 $52 $70 Save $18 These kicks have picked up plenty of accolades. Even professional "dog" whisperers rave about New Balance sneakers: Board-certified podiatrist Ernest L. Isaacson recommends New Balance due to their comfort and support, while Dr. Nelya Lobkova, an ABPM (American Board of Podiatric Medicine) Certified Surgical Podiatrist, agrees that the brand is “great for prevention and generalized foot soreness.” $52 at Zappos

Zappos Jack Rogers Lauren II Sandal $109 $128 Save $19 Jack Rogers sandals have been a go-to summer shoe for decades. Along with a cushioned insole, the cute sandals have textured leather straps that make them super versatile and easy to mix and match. "Love these shoes and I found them to be very comfortable right out of the box. I currently own about 17 pairs of Jacks, and I love them all," said one five-star reviewer. $109 at Zappos

Zappos New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v3 $55 $70 Save $15 Achy feet? Try a pair of these New Balance sneakers with breathable mesh upper, a cushioned sole and a responsive insert for shock support. Dr. Lobkova declared that the brand is “great for prevention and generalized foot soreness," plus hundreds of shoppers swear by this particular pair. $55 at Zappos

Naturalizer Naturalizer Fame Sandal $64 $89 Save $25 Designed using sustainable materials, these stylish raffia sandals scream summer. They have a non-slip insole that gives them excellent traction and the boast the brand's signature Contour+ Comfort technology for all-day comfort. $64 at Naturalizer

Vionic Vionic Brandie Wedge Sandal $90 $120 Save $30 These cute Vionics — like all of the brand's shoes — were developed by an Australian podiatrist and are certified by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), the professional medical organization that represents the nation’s podiatrists. We love the sandal's adjustable straps and cool platform design. $90 at Vionic

Lululemon Lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe $99 $148 Save $49 These lightweight sneakers are great for runs and high-impact workouts alike. They have a pressure-mapped outsole for traction and flexibility and a cushioned insole for added comfort. Even better, the seamless lining is also moisture-wicking, so your feet will stay nice and dry even during grueling workouts. $99 at Lululemon

Coach Coach Vae Skimmer $90 $150 Save $60 These slingback flats are so chic. They have an adjustable buckle closure so you can find a comfortable fit and a sleek pointed toe that makes them feel much more elevated than other flats. The brand's signature "C" logo and a bead chain trim give them a high fashion feel. Just note certain sizes are already selling out, so you'll have to be quick to snag a pair. $90 at Coach

Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Runners $84 $105 Save $21 Everyone from Jennifer Garner to President Obama are fans of the shoe brand Allbirds and one of their most popular styles the Tree Runners are currently on sale. It's easy to see why they are so beloved, they come in 23 different colors, are lightweight and breathable and they are even machine-washable! $84 at Allbirds

Hoka Hoka Zinal Sneakers $128 $160 Save $32 In the market for a great sneaker to hit the trails in? These Hoka's have a grippy bottom that lets you walk easily on different types of terrains and a cushiony insole for extra comfort. Plus we love that the brightly colored sneakers will help you stand out in a crowd. $128 at Hoka

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.