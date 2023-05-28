Memorial Day clothing sales 2023: The 30+ best deals, from Athleta to Zappos

8

Refresh your summer wardrobe, and save a fortune! (Photo: Levis, Target, Kate Spade)

Memorial Day weekend is here, and things have never looked sunnier. Not only is it the unofficial kickoff to summer, but it's also a magic moment for scooping up style discounts galore. Levi's, Nordstrom, Coach, Lululemon, to name a few, are running major sales. RetailMeNot's shopping Expert Shannon Dwyer says it’s prime time to upgrade your warm-weather wardrobe for way less. “You can find spring apparel that retailers are discounting to make room for summer apparel, including warm-weather dresses, fashionable jumpsuits, tops, jeans and shorts,” she says. Kristen Gall, Rakuten's Shopping and Retail Expert, agrees, but also said to stock up on "fall/winter clothes such as coats and sweaters." She adds: “Since most shoppers will be focused on transitioning their wardrobe into summer, it’s a great time to score major deals on timeless cold-weather essentials.” We rounded up the 30+ best Memorial Day clothing sales below. Many retailers will amp things up through the long weekend, so be sure to bookmark this page. We'll update it in real time with all the best discounts. Happy shopping!

Tons of essentials are 20% off right now — plus you can take an additional 15% off select styles this weekend.

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean $71 $89 Save $18 See at Abercrombie & Fitch

You'll find a huge selection of bestsellers for winter and beyond, including blouses, sneakers, jackets, leggings and more currently on sale. Settle in for some serious scrolling.

Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress $31 $53 Save $22 See at Amazon

You can score up to 40% of hundreds of customer favorite pieces today.

Pilcro Henley Blouse $50 $98 Save $48 See at Anthropologie

New styles are up to 60% off — sports bras, leggings, hoodies and more await!

Athleta Exhale Bra $39 $49 Save $10 See at Athleta

You'll find nearly 200 items up to 40% off — and you'll get free shipping and returns on your purchase.

Coach Signature Knit Set Cardigan $175 $350 Save $175 See at Coach

Tops, dresses, short, pants and more — the outlet is brimming with treasures. You'll find some of the brand's bestselling pieces for much, much less.

Coach Essential T Shirt In Organic Cotton $64 $128 Save $64 See at Coach

The outdoor gear retailer is offering 25% off almost everything on their website right now!

Columbia Women's Sun Trek Hooded Pullover $41 $55 Save $14 See at Columbia

Dive into the brand's Memorial Day Sale! And take an extra 50% off clearance items with code CAMPING50.

Eddie Bauer Women's Sightscape Horizon Convertible Roll-Up Pants $38 $75 Save $38 See at Eddie Bauer

Over 400 summer styles have steep discounts — including mega mark-downs on items already on sale — at this Meghan Markle-approved brand this weekend.

The Smock Dress $83 $118 Save $35 See at Everlane

You can save up to 30%-50% off popular clothing items this weekend. Prices start at just $10!

Express Solid Wrap Front Dolman Sleeve Sweatshirt $40 $60 Save $20 See at Express

Over 600 items are marked down as much as 50% at Free People for the holiday! Snag dresses, skirts, tops and more for way less.

Free People Care FP Desert Blazer $100 $168 Save $68 See at Free People

The inclusive athleisure brand is offering up to 50% off select styles. We're talking leggings, cropped sweatshirts, sports bras and more. No coupon code needed.

Girlfriend Collective Rye RIB High-Rise Legging $44 $88 Save $44 See at Girlfriend Collective

Time for a wardrobe upgrade! The chic design brand is offering discounts on their signature styles.

Kate Spade Patio Tile Flounce Sleeve Top $194 $228 Save $34 See at Kate Spade

Many of the already marked-down Kate Spade items are even cheaper today! Plus, you'll get a free tote with every $175+ purchase.

Kate Spade Ladybug Logo Tee $39 $89 Save $50 See at Kate Spade Outlet

Go wild scooping up your favorite jeans, shorts and tees. Levi's got deals up to 40% off site-wide and an additional 50% off items already on sale.

Levi's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans $70 $98 Save $28 See at Levi's

The mega-popular athleisure brand just added a bunch of new styles to its We Made Too Much section (which We Love So Much!). Look for leggings, jackets, joggers and more, starting at just $9.

Lululemon Align Tank Top $29 $54 Save $25 See at Lululemon

Over 6,700 clothing, handbags and jewelry pieces are all yours at huge discounts right now!

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Cotton Tie-Sleeve Top $24 $50 Save $26 with code Copied! Code: MEMDAY Copied! Code: MEMDAY See at Macy's

Browse the sale section for sandals, bags, jeans, denim jackets and much more. Score up to 40% off on select styles with code WARMUP.

Madewell Signature Poplin Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt $70 $78 Save $9 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP Copied! Code: WARMUP See at Madewell

Treat yourself to some new clothes and accessories with up to 30% off markdowns.

Michael Michael Kors Status Print Georgette Babydoll Dress $165 $275 Save $110 See at Michael Kors

The athletic brand just marked down a ton of new items as much as 40%, including sneakers, sports bras, hoodies, jumpsuits, swimwear and more. It's all right there in the sale section.

Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra $25 $35 Save $10 See at Nike

Nordstrom is hosting a massive sale, with up to 60% off apparel, accessories, home, beauty and more.

Cece Pleat Front Top $40 $69 Save $29 See at Nordstrom

Get an extra 25% off clearance right now, for mind-blowing deals like this one: $78 shorts for $14? Yup.

BlankNYC High-Rise Distressed Denim Shorts $14 $78 Save $64 See at Nordstrom Rack

It's a great time to refresh on basics: The brand is offering 50% off all their items through Monday.

Old Navy Sleeveless Vintage A-Line Mini Shift Dress for Women $15 $30 Save $15 See at Old Navy

Reebok shoppers can get to up to 50% off activewear, loungewear, sneakers and accessories.

Reebok Lux Racer Padded Colorblocked Bra $30 $40 Save $10 See at Reebok

Shop outerwear, shoes, clothing and more for up to 30% off.

The North Face Aphrodite Motion Shorts $31 $45 Save $14 See at REI

You can score designer duds for up 50% off right now! We've got our eye on this cute Staud bag.

Staud Acute Shoulder Bag $175 $350 Save $175 See at Shopbop

Tons of Spanx's bestselling clothing, shapewear and activewear is on super sale this weekend, including Oprah's favorite black pants.

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket $90 $128 Save $38 See at Spanx

Score up to 30% off clothing, accessories and shoes at Target

Kona Sol Tummy Control One Shoulder Ruched Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit $28 $40 Save $12 See at Target

Over 180 items are up to 50% off right now.

The North Face Women’s Alpine Polartec 200 Full-Zip Hooded Jacket $90 $129 Save $39 See at The North Face

Look at the price drop on this adorable maxi dress. Just one of many deals at Walmart this week.

Nine.Eight Women Shirred Waist Wrap Maxi Dress $12 $25 Save $13 See at Walmart

There's more than just shoes on sale at Zappos this weekend! You can score over 2,500 clothing items for way less too.

New Balance Impact Run Shorts 7" $47 $55 Save $8 See at Zappos

