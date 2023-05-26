The 40+ best Memorial Day 2023 TV sales: Everything you need to know, plus great deals to shop now

Memorial Day TV sales are already here, starting from under $100. (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

It's the last weekend in May. Temps are climbing, school's almost out, and there's lots of fun in the sun to be had. But as summer comes roaring at us, remember that there'll be lots of rainy days between now and Labor Day, lots of days when you're too tired or hungover to brave the UV rays. Also, there's the NBA finals, the heart of baseball season and a gazillion streaming services chockablock with new releases at the ready. In other words: You'll want to make sure your TV game is tight. And guess what? Memorial Day weekend is prime time for landing a new set at a killer price.

Retailers — including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target — have come out swinging with some serious savings. The key is to be ready for what they bring to the table, especially because these deals won't last long. Just take a look at this 75-inch behemoth, available for just $578, or save more than $700 on this gorgeous Sony OLED. The deals only last until stock runs out, so shop now!

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Fire TV $70 $120 Save $50 Sure, the screen might be small, but the feature list is long — and it's the ideal size for use in a garage, RV, or other smaller space where you want background noise while you work. $70 at Amazon

VIZIO Vizio 24-inch Smart TV $138 $160 Save $22 With 1080p resolution, this pint-size set is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm room, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, and the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay. $138 at Amazon

TCL TCL 32-inch LED Roku Smart TV $106 $200 Save $94 For less than the price of your power bill, you can pick up a TV that's the perfect size for use in a bedroom and has Roku functionality built in. $106 at Walmart

Walmart Hisense 32-inch HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $118 $158 Save $40 This TV is loaded with nifty features, including built-in Roku, a dedicated Game Mode to reduce on-screen latency and motion-processing software to streamline the action so you never miss a beat. $118 at Walmart

Onn 24-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV $88 $138 Save $50 See at Walmart

Insignia 32-inch Class Fire TV $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV $110 $160 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch $150 $200 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony 32-inch 720p HDR $298 $370 Save $72 See at Amazon

The best 40 to 49-inch Memorial Day TV sales

Amazon Amazon 43-inch Fire TV $260 $370 Save $110 With Amazon Fire functionality built-in, you can easily browse for your favorite shows and watch it all in ultra high-definition. $260 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series $200 $250 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K Smart TV $260 $370 Save $110 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-inch Fire TV $190 $300 Save $110 See at Amazon

Sony 48-inch A90K OLED TV $1,398 $1,500 Save $102 See at Amazon

The best 50- to 58-inch Memorial Day TV sales

Hisense Hisense 50-Inch HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 Watch smarter with this Roku TV. It even has Alexa functionality baked right into the silicon, and the 4K resolution delivers a much clearer picture than high-definition displays. $260 at Amazon

SAMSUNG Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame $1,398 $1,498 Save $100 The Frame is not only a fantastic TV, but it looks a lot like a work of art when it's on the wall and not streaming your favorite show. It's a great conversation piece and a TV for the discerning homeowner. $1,398 at Amazon

Hisense Hisense 58-inch LCD Roku Smart TV $268 $429 Save $161 With support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10, this 4K TV boasts a truly beautiful picture whether you're watching the latest movies or binging sports. $268 at Walmart

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $360 Save $92 See at Walmart

TCL 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV $298 $450 Save $152 See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K Smart TV $310 $470 Save $160 See at Amazon

LG 55" 4K UHD webOS Smart TV $368 $448 Save $80 See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series $470 $550 Save $80 See at Amazon

Sony OLED 55-inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV $1,298 $2,000 Save $702 See at Amazon

Hisense 58" 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $268 $338 Save $70 See at Walmart

The best 65-inch Memorial Day TV sales

LG LG 65-inch OLED Smart TV $1,297 $1,900 Save $603 When only the best will do, go OLED. The 120Hz refresh rate will make everything look smooth as butter, while the integrated AI processor will adjust the picture and sound to deliver a theatre-quality experience in your own home. $1,297 at Walmart

Amazon Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV $798 $1,000 Save $202 This smart TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, and the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action. $798 at Amazon

Hisense 65" 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $378 $498 Save $120 See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni 4K UHD Smart TV $600 $760 Save $160 See at Amazon

Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $648 $800 Save $152 See at Amazon

The best 70-inch and up Memorial Day TV sales

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Smart TV $800 $1,050 Save $250 The monstrous screen size is matched only by its incredible 4K resolution and HDR support to give you the brightest highs and the crispest blacks you've ever seen, along with the built-in and easy to use navigational interface. $800 at Amazon

Walmart Hisense 75" Roku Smart TV $538 $598 Save $60 This behemoth of a screen will immerse you in content to a degree like never before. $538 at Walmart

SONY Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV $1,698 $2,300 Save $602 This 85-inch beast supports Dolby Vision HDR and a native 120Hz refresh rate. That's better than most theater screens — and the intelligent processing features mean that even older TV shows will look great on this display. $1,698 at Amazon

LG LG 86-inch webOS Smart TV $1,198 $1,798 Save $600 The most impressive part of this TV — outside of its display, interface, size, etc. — is the fact that it's $600 off for Memorial Day. $1,198 at Walmart

Vizio 75-Inch P-Series Smart TV $1,200 $2,000 Save $800 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $800 $1,050 Save $250 See at Amazon

Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $628 $989 Save $361 See at Walmart

