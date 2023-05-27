Memorial Day 2023 mattress sales: Casper, Sealy and more, starting at $150 — for a queen!

Sleep like a baby, and wake up feeling great — your new mattress is on sale for Memorial Day! (Photo: Amazon, Casper, Helix and more)

How's your back feeling these days? Do you wake up achy and stiff, or nimble and refreshed? If getting out of bed feels like an Olympic event, the solution might lie (get it?) in a new mattress. The good news is, Memorial Day mattress sales are on! There's no better time to replace your mattress than right now. "It has become a bit of a tradition for mattress retailers to offer big discounts and promotions during this holiday weekend," Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of the deals site Shefinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. "Many people have the day off work, giving them extra time to shop around, and retailers take advantage of that by rolling out enticing sales to attract customers." Catch the scoop below.

Walmart Linenspa Dreamer Hybrid Mattress, Queen $150 $188 Save $38 This hybrid mattress (meaning it uses both memory foam and coils) is down to a fantastic $150. It features gel memory foam for a cooling sensation, along with steel coils for a traditional mattress feel. $150 at Walmart

Amazon Novilla Queen Mattress $255 $317 Save $62 Novilla's 10-inch gel memory foam mattress provides a cooling feel and pressure relief to help you get the most comfortable sleep possible. Four layers of foam add up to a just-cushiony-enough medium-firm feel. $255 at Amazon

Amazon Zinus 12-Inch Cooling Copper Adaptive Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress $338 $395 Save $57 This popular mattress already comes at a low price, but Amazon is knocking a little more off. Enjoy cooling copper memory foam, along with a moisture-wicking cover to keep you comfortable while you snooze. Motion-isolating coils help prevent you from shifting around when your partner moves. $338 at Amazon

Amazon Sealy 8" Firm Adaptive Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $369 $399 Save $31 This popular mattress is all about keeping you from getting sweaty overnight, thanks to a combination of the brand's CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam. The mattress has a firm feel for added support. $369 at Amazon

Nectar Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $699 $1,049 Save $350 Nectar's signature memory mattress features five different layers to offer support for your pressure points. It's crafted from CertiPUR-US certified foams and offers a 365-day home trial. The mattress is 12-inches high to give you plenty of cushioning. $699 at Nectar

Casper The Casper Mattress, Queen $796 $995 Save $199 Casper's famous mattress features several layers of foam, including one with AirScape Technology to increase airflow and shuttle heat away from your body, and another with memory foam to absorb pressure. $796 at Casper

Amazon Dream Cloud Mattress, Queen $799 $899 Save $100 This 14-inch hybrid mattress features five layers of gel memory foam and coils to create that just-right combination of support and softness. The cashmere cover is cool to the touch. Enjoy a 365-night sleep trial to ensure it's just right for you. $799 at Amazon

Amazon Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, Queen $876 $1,095 Save $219 The Tuft & Needle Mint memory foam mattress is specially designed for hot sleepers, offering up cooling technology and specialized pressure relief. Edge support keeps you from rolling off. Here's a neat feature: It includes a washable top cover. $876 at Tuft & Needle

Amazon Leesa Original Foam 10" Mattress, Queen $1,044 $1,199 Save $155 The Leesa Original mattress is packed with 10 inches of cooling and memory foam for a firm-yet-comfortable feel. The mattress is CertiPUR-US certified, so you can feel good about laying your head on it at night. Enjoy a 10-year limited warranty just in case there are any issues. $1,044 at Amazon

Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen $1,695 $1,995 Save $300 This beloved mattress has a dual-coil design and gives you options. Choose from an 11.5- or 14.5-inch height, along with whether you prefer your mattress to be "plush soft," "luxury firm" or "firm." The mattress features a breathable organic cotton cover to help keep you from overheating. $1,695 at Saatva

Helix Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress, Queen $1,780 $2,374 Save $594 Helix's Sunset mattress is specially designed for side sleepers. It has a soft feel, and you can add cooling upgrades in case you tend to overheat while you sleep. Worth noting: You'll get a free set of pillows, too. $1,780 at Helix

Amazon Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProAdapt Cooling Foam Mattress, Queen $2,699 $2,999 Save $300 Tempur-Pedic is a legend in the sleep world with good reason: It creates quality products. This cooling 12-inch mattress is no exception. In addition to the brand's proprietary Tempur foam, it features a zip-off cooling cover. It's also backed by a 10-year limited warranty. $2,699 at Amazon

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.