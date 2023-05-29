Make your play this Memorial Day with discounts as high as 75% on your favorite games

These Memorial Day video game sales can save you up to 75%! (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

For Memorial Day, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are cleaning house, with some epic price drops. No matter what major console you use — Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, or Xbox — there are mega-deals to be had. Memorial Day is a great time to stock up on games before the summer heat rolls in and you find yourself escaping the blistering sun in the comfort of your home. The sales end today, so act fast — we've already seen price increases on several games!

The best Memorial Day 2023 Nintendo Switch deals

Xseed 'Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town' for Nintendo Switch $24 $40 Save $16 Raise a farm, cattle and much more in this adorable slice-of-life game. If you like Harvest Moon or Stardew Valley, this one's for you. You can get to know all your neighbors and even find a special someone. $24 at Amazon

Xseed 'Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town' for Nintendo Switch $24 $40 Save $16 Do you like farming? Raising cute cows and chickens? Finding your soulmate in an idyllic farming village and starting a turnip-based life together? Then Harvest Moon — we mean, Story of Seasons is for you. $24 at Amazon

Xseed 'Knockout Home Fitness' for Nintendo Switch $30 $40 Save $10 Want to lose weight and play video games at the same time? Knockout Home Fitness will take you through everything from boxing to other martial arts in a calorie-intensive workouts. $30 at Amazon

Square Enix 'Dragon Quest Treasures' for Nintendo Switch $40 $60 Save $20 It's Dragon Quest, but even more adorable. Team up with different monsters and use all of their abilities to explore the land of Draconia and discover all of its hidden riches and plunder — and do so now for just $40. $40 at Amazon

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 'No Man's Sky' for Nintendo Switch $45 $60 Save $15 Let the vastness of the cosmos call to you in No Man's Sky, as you explore literally billions of planets in a procedurally generated shared universe. There are other players, but the chance of encountering someone among the stars is slim. $45 at Amazon

Square Enix 'Octopath Traveler II' for Nintendo Switch $45 $60 Save $15 One of the breakout RPGs for the Switch, Octopath Traveler II puts you in the shoes of one of eight different characters who stories all converge. It's an in-depth RPG that's a love letter to the classics of old, and one you don't want to miss. $45 at Amazon

Nintendo 'Pokemon Violet' for Nintendo Switch $47 $60 Save $13 If you've been waiting for the right moment to try the new Pokemon games, the moment is now. Pokemon Violet is seeing a rare discount and is at the right price point for new players to dive in and explore Paldea — and the cuteness that is Fuecoco — all for themselves. $47 at Walmart

The best Memorial Day 2023 PlayStation 5 deals

Electronic Arts 'Battlefield 2042' for PlayStation 5 $14 $24 Save $10 It's Battlefield as you've never seen it before: set on a futuristic field, utilize sci-fi technology to come out victorious in fights against up to 127 other players. Take on the classic role of Assault, Recon, Engineer, and more, now for 42% off. $14 at Amazon

Deep Silver 'Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord' for PlayStation 5 $39 $50 Save $11 If you like Skyrim, you'll fall in love with Mount & Blade 2. You can fight your way through the game however you choose, developing your own custom characters and exploring a unique fantasy realm. $39 at Amazon

Square Enix 'Star Ocean: The Divine Force' for PlayStation 5 $30 $40 Save $10 Hear that? It's your next favorite RPG calling. Star Ocean: Divine Force lets you play the parallel stories of Raymond or Leticia in an all-out bid to save a planet — and a galaxy — from war and destruction. $30 at Amazon

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 'One Piece Odyssey' for PlayStation 5 $43 $60 Save $17 If you love anime and RPGs, One Piece Odyssey is the game you've been waiting for. Defeat new enemies and unravel strange mysteries with your crew by your side, all while playing as your favorite characters. $43 at Amazon

The best Memorial Day 2023 Xbox deals

Ubisoft 'Riders Republic' for Xbox $15 $60 Save $45 Rider's Republic is a massive, open-world racing game — except you drive, grind, and shred your way across the course. There's an endless amount of ways to keep yourself entertained, and for 75% off, it's hard to go wrong. $15 at Amazon

Kalypso Media 'Disciples: Liberation' for Xbox Series X $25 $60 Save $35 An 80+ hour single player campaign in a dark fantasy world with hundreds of other quests and unique endings? Count us in. $25 at Amazon

Limited Run Games 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge' for Xbox $30 $35 Save $5 Anyone that misses the days of couch coop, buy now — Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to the classic TMNT games of yesteryear, but with a huge cast of playable characters. It's everything you could ask for in a cooperative brawler. $30 at Amazon

Take 2 Interactive 'NBA 2K23' for Xbox $20 $60 Save $40 Take to the court and come out on top with new one-on-one mechanics, the return of the Jordan Challenge and much more. $20 at Walmart

Xbox 'Halo Infinite: Standard Edition' for Xbox $34 $60 Save $26 It's the latest entry in the Halo franchise, with a new multiplayer experience and single player story to tell. The best part? Navigating the world with the grappling hook — it's Master Chief and Spider-Man in one. $34 at Amazon

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.