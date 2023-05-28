Deal alert: Amazon just slashed prices on Echo, Fire TVs and more for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend is here, and you know what that means: blockbuster deals on a huge number of Amazon devices, including Echo Auto, Amazon Fire TVs and much more. You can even score an $80 markdown on the savvy-yet-stylish Echo Frames to take Alexa with you anywhere. Are you ready to make it your easiest, most enjoyable summer? Of course you are! Grab a Fire Stick 4K for just $32 or something like the excellent Eero Pro router for just $160, down from $200. These deals are fire, but they'll only last as long as stock does — so buy now, before someone else snatches up that thing you've got your eye on!
Amazon Mount for Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$8 $17Save $9
Kasa Smart Light Switch$15 $20Save $5
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$25 $40Save $15
Fire TV Stick 4K$32 $50Save $18
Fire TV Stick 4K Max$35 $55Save $20
Fire TV Cube$120 $140Save $20
Echo Auto (2nd Gen, 2022 release)$45 $55Save $10
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)$75 $130Save $55
Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release)$100 $140Save $40
Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router$160 $200Save $40
Echo Frames (2nd Gen)$190 $270Save $80
Ring Video Doorbell$70 $100Save $30
Ring Stick Up Cam$70 $100Save $30
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus$130 $200Save $70
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus$130 $170Save $40
Insignia 32-inch Class Fire TV$90 $150Save $60
Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV$110 $160Save $50
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series$200 $250Save $50
Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV$190 $300Save $110
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch smart TV$310 $450Save $140
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$600 $760Save $160
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$800 $1,050Save $250
The best Memorial Day 2023 Amazon device sales
Amazon Mount for Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Kasa Smart Light Switch
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
"I have been wanting to “cut the cord” forever but I have been so afraid to do it. Well, I bought this and I absolutely LOVE it!!! And I did cut the cord and now only pay for Wi-Fi. It’s great and super easy to use! I have actually bought two of these because I love it so much! And this one is perfect. I don’t think you need the more expensive one. This has everything you need and then some!" one fan raved.
Fire TV Stick 4K
One user said, "I'm an Apple guy first and foremost, but needed another device for my second tv. Got this one on a whim/good sale. First off, the voice integration is stellar. On par with the best voice assistant, whichever one you like most ... she matches. The remote is great, an improvement over the previous design. Fantastic little guy with a much-easier-to-remove back. No longer need to sweat removing the back of the remote when the batteries die."
Fire TV Stick 4K Max$35 $55Save $20
Fire TV Cube$120 $140Save $20
Echo Auto (2nd Gen, 2022 release)
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)
"Love this thing. Never thought I wanted one but I was able to hook up my Blink 'dog camera' to it and I can now look in on the dog in the other room when I’m cooking. I’ve used it for recipes, to play trivia, and listen to audiobooks in the kitchen. I actually can’t believe I waited so long to get one," one verified shopper said.
Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release)
"These are by far the best earbuds I’ve owned. I’ve had air pods and several different JBL ear buds. They were all good in their own way but these Amazon ones are better. The sound quality is great and being able to turn on and off blocking background noise and going full noise cancellation is great because my wife can talk nonstop all day!" quipped one user.
Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router
Echo Frames (2nd Gen)
"This pair of glasses have changed my life. I am myopic and wear prescription glasses all the time. This pair are the best thing that has happened to me. I get my meeting reminders, take meetings with them. Listen to music and interact with smart components of my house with no problem. The even have changed my driving experience, as my car is not natively a smart system and its interaction with my phone require multiple steps. With the Alexa on them it's like I don't need to plug my phone to the car anymore," one user raved.
The best Memorial Day 2023 Ring home security deals
Ring Video Doorbell
"This product is awesome. It lets me see who's at my door without getting up from my couch. It has a clear 1080p HD video with night vision and a two-way talk feature that lets me communicate with visitors. It also has motion detection and alerts that notify me when someone approaches my door," said one five-star reviewer.
Ring Stick Up Cam
"I can’t believe how easy it was to install and get this Ring camera ready for use. It quickly and easily paired with my home Wi-Fi, and I was able to link it with my existing Ring doorbell with no issue. The mounting bracket gives you a variety of ways to mount it where you need it, and the ball swivel allows for some tilting to get the best angle," said one fan. "The ease at which I was able to get started using this camera is what impresses me the most about Ring products."
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
One shopper said, "Able to withstand the heat of Las Vegas. Great picture with built-in siren and motion-detector lights. Easily connected to my Wi-Fi so can be controlled remotely. I did have an electrician install since it was on a two-story location. He had it up and running in 20 minutes. He told me these lights are superior to Nest both for durability and ease of installation. Completely covers are backyard for security. I will be buying another set."
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus
"Very easy install, the picture is super clear and the lights are very bright!" said one fan. "Super happy with it, i got the solar panel charger as well, and it works great!"
The best Memorial Day 2023 Amazon TV sales
Insignia 32-inch Class Fire TV$90 $150Save $60
Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV$110 $160Save $50
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series$200 $250Save $50
Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV$190 $300Save $110
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch smart TV$310 $450Save $140
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$800 $1,050Save $250
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.