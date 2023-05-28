Deal alert: Amazon just slashed prices on Echo, Fire TVs and more for Memorial Day

Stiff your cable company, monitor your social-media feed and bolster your Wi-Fi with these life-changing gadgets. (Photo: Amazon)

Memorial Day weekend is here, and you know what that means: blockbuster deals on a huge number of Amazon devices, including Echo Auto, Amazon Fire TVs and much more. You can even score an $80 markdown on the savvy-yet-stylish Echo Frames to take Alexa with you anywhere. Are you ready to make it your easiest, most enjoyable summer? Of course you are! Grab a Fire Stick 4K for just $32 or something like the excellent Eero Pro router for just $160, down from $200. These deals are fire, but they'll only last as long as stock does — so buy now, before someone else snatches up that thing you've got your eye on!

The best Memorial Day 2023 Amazon device sales

EchoGear Amazon Mount for Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $8 $17 Save $9 This mount makes it easy to get your Echo Dot up off the counter or table and against the wall, where it's easily accessed and out of the way. For over 50% off, it's hard to go wrong. $8 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Kasa Smart Light Switch $15 $20 Save $5 Don't buy smart bulbs for an entire room — turn the entire room smart with a smart light switch. It's easy to install and can be controlled via Alexa. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $25 $40 Save $15 'Stick' it to the cable company while you stream your favorite shows and movies at 1080p resolution. You'll get access to more than 200,000 free movies and TV episodes, too. $25 at Amazon

"I have been wanting to “cut the cord” forever but I have been so afraid to do it. Well, I bought this and I absolutely LOVE it!!! And I did cut the cord and now only pay for Wi-Fi. It’s great and super easy to use! I have actually bought two of these because I love it so much! And this one is perfect. I don’t think you need the more expensive one. This has everything you need and then some!" one fan raved.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $32 $50 Save $18 Featuring all the streaming convenience you expect from Alexa, but now in 4K resolution. $32 at Amazon

One user said, "I'm an Apple guy first and foremost, but needed another device for my second tv. Got this one on a whim/good sale. First off, the voice integration is stellar. On par with the best voice assistant, whichever one you like most ... she matches. The remote is great, an improvement over the previous design. Fantastic little guy with a much-easier-to-remove back. No longer need to sweat removing the back of the remote when the batteries die."

Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $55 Save $20 See at Amazon

Fire TV Cube $120 $140 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen, 2022 release) $45 $55 Save $10 Have you ever been driving somewhere and thought, "Man, Alexa could be really useful right now?" Echo Auto lets you bring your favorite voice assistant into the car so you can ask her to play music, control your home, and much more without missing a beat. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $75 $130 Save $55 At $75, this is one of the best prices we've ever seen on this eight-inch Show option. It's perfect for use in a kitchen or bedroom — listen to music while you prep dinner or get ready for a big night. $75 at Amazon

"Love this thing. Never thought I wanted one but I was able to hook up my Blink 'dog camera' to it and I can now look in on the dog in the other room when I’m cooking. I’ve used it for recipes, to play trivia, and listen to audiobooks in the kitchen. I actually can’t believe I waited so long to get one," one verified shopper said.

Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release) $100 $140 Save $40 Sure, these earbuds come with Alexa function built-in — but they're also a fantastic set of cans on their own, with IPX4 sweat resistance and noise cancellation that's on par with AirPods. $100 at Amazon

"These are by far the best earbuds I’ve owned. I’ve had air pods and several different JBL ear buds. They were all good in their own way but these Amazon ones are better. The sound quality is great and being able to turn on and off blocking background noise and going full noise cancellation is great because my wife can talk nonstop all day!" quipped one user.

eero Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router $160 $200 Save $40 Say goodbye to bad Wi-Fi. Cover up to 2,000 square feet and support speeds up to 1 GB so that you can stream, game, and so much more without worry. $160 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) $190 $270 Save $80 Get hands-free access to Alexa, all while paying attention to everything going on around you. With up to 14 hours of battery life, they'll keep you connected all day. $190 at Amazon

"This pair of glasses have changed my life. I am myopic and wear prescription glasses all the time. This pair are the best thing that has happened to me. I get my meeting reminders, take meetings with them. Listen to music and interact with smart components of my house with no problem. The even have changed my driving experience, as my car is not natively a smart system and its interaction with my phone require multiple steps. With the Alexa on them it's like I don't need to plug my phone to the car anymore," one user raved.

The best Memorial Day 2023 Ring home security deals

Ring Ring Video Doorbell $70 $100 Save $30 Keep an eye on all the activity outside your door with this 1080p camera. It detects motion, offers custom privacy zones, and a lot of other awesome features — oh, and it's battery powered too. $70 at Amazon

"This product is awesome. It lets me see who's at my door without getting up from my couch. It has a clear 1080p HD video with night vision and a two-way talk feature that lets me communicate with visitors. It also has motion detection and alerts that notify me when someone approaches my door," said one five-star reviewer.

Ring Ring Stick Up Cam $70 $100 Save $30 This little camera is perfect for use indoors. It has a small speaker so that you can talk through the camera, and you can check in the live stream at any time. Mount it either on a flat surface or on the wall with a mounting bracket. $70 at Amazon

"I can’t believe how easy it was to install and get this Ring camera ready for use. It quickly and easily paired with my home Wi-Fi, and I was able to link it with my existing Ring doorbell with no issue. The mounting bracket gives you a variety of ways to mount it where you need it, and the ball swivel allows for some tilting to get the best angle," said one fan. "The ease at which I was able to get started using this camera is what impresses me the most about Ring products."

Ring Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus $130 $200 Save $70 When it comes to outdoor security, it's hard to go wrong with a setup that combines a camera and two floodlights. They activate if motion is detected, and you can even see the night in color. $130 at Amazon

One shopper said, "Able to withstand the heat of Las Vegas. Great picture with built-in siren and motion-detector lights. Easily connected to my Wi-Fi so can be controlled remotely. I did have an electrician install since it was on a two-story location. He had it up and running in 20 minutes. He told me these lights are superior to Nest both for durability and ease of installation. Completely covers are backyard for security. I will be buying another set."

Ring Ring Spotlight Cam Plus $130 $170 Save $40 Two motion-activated spotlights snap on whenever they detect movement in the coverage zone, and you can trigger a siren to alert your neighbors and startle intruders (or just scare off the possum that won't stay out of your trash). $130 at Amazon

"Very easy install, the picture is super clear and the lights are very bright!" said one fan. "Super happy with it, i got the solar panel charger as well, and it works great!"

The best Memorial Day 2023 Amazon TV sales

Insignia 32-inch Class Fire TV $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV $110 $160 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series $200 $250 Save $50 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV $190 $300 Save $110 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch smart TV $310 $450 Save $140 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $800 $1,050 Save $250 See at Amazon

