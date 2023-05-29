The best Apple Watch deals for Memorial Day 2023: Save big on the latest genius wearables

Your wrist — and your wallet — will thank you for taking advantage of these Apple Watch deals. (Photos: Walmart and Amazon)

We're here to tell you what time it is, in more ways than one. It's Memorial Day weekend, and with it major savings have already begun on a slew of different Apple products — including a number of Apple Watches! There are many wearables on the market, but none that quite lives up to it. It might not be the best fitness tracker, but it is the best smartwatch — and it does everything else (including fitness!) so well that nothing else comes close. The only downside? The price. Unsurprisingly, the Apple Watch is not exactly a budget-friendly piece of tech. But you can score a great deal right now, and we've gathered up the best of 'em.

The first-generation Apple Watch SE is a solid smartwatch, and it's one of the most affordable choices out there. It's waterproof up to 50 meters, so you can swim without taking it off. It's also made with a 100% recycled aluminum finish, so you can be eco-friendly too.

The SE is available in three colors (Abyss Blue, Midnight, and Starlight) and the latter two come in both 40mm and 44mm variants.

"I love it. It is easy to read and it gets me on my feet," said one shopper. "I ordered the Apple Watch SE as it is compatible with my phone. I especially ordered for the fall detection as it's totally cheaper than Lifeline, even with my health coverage discount!"

Apple Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $219 $249 Save $30 The second-generation Apple Watch SE is largely identical to its older brother, with the exception of a better processor. $219 at Amazon

The second-generation Apple Watch SE costs slightly more than the first generation, but the differences are minor. The most notable is an improved processor that makes it faster and snappier, but Apple also added an accelerometer for its Crash Detection feature. One more difference: The second-gen Apple Watch SE costs less than the first-gen model at MSRP.

You can get this watch in Midnight, Starlight or silver, and in both 40mm and 44mm configurations. The case itself is made of aluminum with an OLED display for a crystal clear picture, even in bright sunlight.

A fan wrote: "Easy to track your workouts and heart rate. Very easy to set up and use, not to mention the battery lasts me two days! Don’t know how I lived without it. Also great for easily seeing my notifications when I’m working from home."

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch $329 $399 Save $70 The latest and greatest model of the Apple Watch, the Series 8 is a powerhouse in a small package. And this is its lowest price ever! $329 at Amazon

If you want customizability, look no further than the Apple Watch Series 8. It's one of the most powerful smartwatches anywhere, with high-end sensors that detect everything from skin surface temperature to blood oxygen level. You can even take an ECG anytime you want. When it comes to health tracking and day-to-day utility, this smartwatch is the bee's knees.

The square-faced watch is made of recycled aluminum — which reduces carbon emissions during production by as much as 80% — and is available in four colors: red, silver, Midnight and Starlight. It's also a bit larger than previous iterations, with 41mm and 45mm variants available. Apple says it should fit wrists between 130 and 180mm.

"My 89-year-old grandpa loves it. He always would complain about [Life Alert], my mom's solution to her concern for his safety (he is hard of hearing, aging but independent and a recent widower). It was bulky, uncomfortable, outdated, and $60/month!" said one shopper. "This smartwatch not only saves him money, but also helps him know someone is calling with a gentle buzz of the wrist; tracks his sleep, heart rate and oxygen levels; and provides him a daily memento as we set up his watch face to be a picture of him and my grandma. Could not recommend enough for your independent single grandparents!"

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] $429 $499 Save $70 This watch has all the same features as the Series 8, except it comes with both GPS and cellular functionality. You can use it on its own without pairing a smartphone with it. $429 at Amazon

If all of these are a bit outside your price range, consider buying one renewed from Amazon. There are multiple options:

Apple Watch Series 4 (Renewed) $134 See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (Renewed) $162 $179 Save $17 See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (Renewed) $257 $267 Save $9 See at Amazon

