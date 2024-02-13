28 Memorable Anniversary Gifts to Mark 10 Years of Marriage



To the unmarried, 10 years can feel like an eternity. Yet, to those who have been together for a decade, it seems to pass in the blink of an eye — so swiftly that keeping track of anniversary dates becomes irrelevant (or perhaps that’s just my parents). A decade encompasses countless milestones: new pets, children, homes, and so much more. A 10-year anniversary is undoubtedly a milestone worth celebrating, and one of the most profound expressions of love, in our humble opinion, is through thoughtful gift-giving.

An ordinary gift simply won't suffice after a decade together; the occasion calls for something truly meaningful. While traditionalists may opt for gifts made of tin or aluminum, a more modern (and doable) approach is along the lines of finding an expensive kitchen appliance they've been eyeing for years, opting for a high-end and high-tech skincare device that their favorite celebrity swears by, or buying a sensual new designer fragrance that you each can enjoy.

Whether your partner is somebody who loves to be pampered or is somebody who's practical and playful, our carefully curated picks have just the present you're looking for. Remember when browsing to think about items that are unique to your spouse's interests and needs. Think about what they could use in their everyday life to make it more enjoyable, less stressful, and as fun as possible. Because, after all, it's your duty as their S.O. to do all the above.

Below, you’ll discover our curated list of 10-year anniversary gifts — all of which are functional, yet deeply meaningful. Because after a decade together, they deserve something real good that they'll actually put to use.

Drip Filter Coffee Machine

After years of using the same old coffee pot, don’t you think it’s time for an upgrade your spouse will love? This one from Smeg is retro chic and comes in a variety of great colors, so your partner won’t need to hide it when guests come over; rather, they'll be proud to display it.

It has a lot of bells and whistles, including an auto-start function so that you can wake up to a fresh cup of brew, a keep-warm function to keep your pot of coffee warm for up to 60 minutes after brewing, and an anti-drip system to keep your machine clean and dry. With the capacity to make up to 10 cups of coffee at once, it’s the perfect gift for those who love to host. Or for those who love to drink way too much coffee.

Shop Now Drip Filter Coffee Machine amazon.com $229.95

Custom Anniversary Gift Song Lyrics Print

Remind your partner that your love is still young with this custom wedding song print. Your better half will love this touching tribute to the best day of your lives, and it makes for the perfect decor piece for living rooms, home offices, or entryways.

Shop Now Custom Anniversary Gift Song Lyrics Print amazon.com $20.90

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

If your partner could use some more time for themself, gift them a beloved shiatsu neck and back massager that Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about. This device has more than 40,000 perfect ratings thanks to its ability to tackle knots like nobody's business. Your over-worked, constantly tired spouse will undoubtedly get use out of this. And, who knows, maybe you'll be able to get some time with it, too.

Shop Now Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager amazon.com $49.99

Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock

If your partner's goal is to start the day with tranquility rather than their current chaotic routine, a wake-up light might be the perfect solution. It goes beyond being a mere light — it combines a smart speaker, sunrise alarm clock, and bedside light into one easy-to-use device.

This particular model stands out for its Alexa integration. Now, your better half can instruct Alexa to set their favorite song as the alarm, control the light, check the weather, add reminders, provide traffic information, check your calendar, and much more. If they appreciate white noise, the WiiM wake-up light offers an extensive selection of sleep-inducing sounds and relaxing noises.

Shop Now Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock amazon.com $129.00

Clifton 9 Sneaker

If your spouse is all about their walking, running, or weight-lifting routine (or could really use a new pair of supportive shoes for work), then gift them a pair of Hokas. They'll be supremely happy to have a chic pair of sneakers that'll put some pep into their step. These celeb-loved shoes offer comfort, optimal cushioning, and are suitable for both running and walking. Unlike some bulkier options on the market, they're incredibly lightweight and easily portable, making them convenient for travel.

Shop Now Clifton 9 Sneaker amazon.com $160.00

St. Barths Tote Bag

Designer bags can be quite the splurge, which is why we adore Naghedi for its quality and reasonable price point. Though still a bit expensive, the cost per wear justifies it as the perfect everyday bag. Crafted from the brand’s signature woven neoprene design, it can handle anything life throws at your spouse — be it a backyard BBQ, a beach trip, international travel, or a day at the office.

It exudes the aesthetic of a high-end designer bag while offering ample space. It's basically the Mary Poppins bag come to life.

Shop Now St. Barths Tote Bag amazon.com $270.00

Custom Concert Shirts

Obviously your spouse would love a custom t-shirt with your face all over it. Do you really think they've seen you enough over this past decade?? Absolutely not. Gift them this shirt with you all over and watch how their face lights up when they realize that, no matter what, they can bring you with them wherever they go.

Shop Now Custom Concert Shirts amazon.com $19.95

NFL StadiumView Lighted End Table

Sometimes, it's a "go big or go home" occasion. Celebrating 10 years is definitely on par with that. So, if your partner goes wild for the 49ers (or any other sports team), get them this incredible table that features the team's stadium in the center. It'll keep them hyped on game days and will support them during hard times. I.e., the Super Bowl game this past season that your partner still refuses to talk about.

Shop Now NFL StadiumView Lighted End Table amazon.com $599.99

Lighted Mirror

Hopefully, you’ve figured out a system that works for you in the past 10 years so that you can both get ready at the same time. However, your partner deserves more than just a sliver of counter space for their routine. Transform any ordinary table into a luxurious vanity with a Riki Loves Riki mirror.

This mirror utilizes LED lights to illuminate the space, offering five different dimming options to suit your preferences. Additionally, it features a 10x magnifying mirror for detailed close-ups, particularly handy for perfecting brows, lashes, or eyelids — making a noticeable difference in your grooming routine.

Shop Now Lighted Mirror nordstrom.com $230.00

Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum

We hope your life is anything but vanilla, especially after a decade together. Enter this new, tongue-in-cheek scent from Tom Ford: unisex, layerable, and warm, with spicy notes of vanilla tincture, vanilla absolute, and sandalwood.

Vanilla remains the most sought-after fragrance at the moment, which is no surprise given its timeless appeal. Plus, the bottle itself is so nice that it’ll add a touch of joy to your honey's nightstand.

Shop Now Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum sephora.com $395.00

FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Mask

If they already have all that the skincare world has to offer, we’re sure this device from Dr. Dennis Gross is on their wish list. The wrinkle-erasing mask made our list of best LED face masks for its supremely powerful and derm-approved capabilities. Nicole Saunders, our beauty editor, wrote, “It’s an FDA-cleared LED face mask equipped with 100 red and 60 blue LED lights that work in synergy to target common beauty concerns, like boosting collagen production, improving skin density, smoothing wrinkles, treating acne, and minimizing discoloration.”

Plus, since it’s a mask, your giftee is free to multitask while wearing it — whether it’s responding to emails or going about their day.

Shop Now FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Mask nordstrom.com $455.00

Super-Plush Robe

Consider this a joint gift — a robe for you and a robe for them. This ultra-plush option from Brooklinen is one of our favorites because, as the name suggests, it’s incredibly soft. With various shades available, including some trendy striped options, feel free to mix and match or opt for two of the same. Made in Turkey from 100% Turkish Cotton, they’re as close to bringing the hotel experience home as possible.

Shop Now Super-Plush Robe brooklinen.com $79.20

Pure French Linen Sheets

Your bed should be a place your partner looks forward to coming home to, and one way to add a touch of luxury is by switching to super soft pure French linen sheets. Not only do they look great, but they are also soft, premium, and breathable, crafted with natural, chemical-free fibers.

Made from heirloom-quality stonewashed French flax linen, they are incredibly airy and can help regulate sleeping temperatures in both warm and cool temps. The best part? The linen will become even softer over time, just like the two of you.

Shop Now Pure French Linen Sheets amazon.com $279.00

Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

If your sweetie still relying on the same cookware you received as a wedding gift 10 years ago? It’s time for an upgrade. This 12-piece pots and pans set from Caraway contains all non-stick cookware, eliminating the need for harsh scraping and scrubbing when cleaning up last night’s dinner.

No more excessive oil or butter use either. A hidden concern in the cookware industry is the presence of toxic materials like PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, lead, cadmium, but rest assured, this set is free from all those harmful substances.

Shop Now Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set amazon.com $395.00

Starter Set

They say one way to keep the spark alive is by trying new activities together, like Pickleball — the sport everyone decided to take up last year. There’s nothing quite like a game of healthy competition, and if you’re diving into a new hobby, cute gear is a must, of course.

This set is perfect for newbies, designed specifically for beginners and those new to Pickleball. It helps you control your power with a great lightweight feel, ensuring you and your partner actually hit the ball. We hear this is an essential part of the game.

Shop Now Starter Set amazon.com $78.00

Burn Massage Candles

Turn up the heat, quite literally, with this massage candle trio from Maude. If you’re new to massage candles, it’s a simple way to add some spice — just light the candle for 10 – 15 minutes to allow enough oil to form. From there, you can pour the melted oil directly onto the skin or apply it with your fingertips and massage it in.

The candles aren’t scalding hot because of the low melt point, so if you’re worried, rest assured you won’t be burned; instead, they'll provide a soothing warm sensation. The oil absorbs easily into the skin as the candles are made from skin-softening jojoba and soybean oils.

Shop Now Burn Massage Candles nordstrom.com $54.00

Digital Picture Frame

Memories can last a lifetime with this digital photo frame that will allow your partner to send photos and videos directly from their phone. You can even invite your friends and family to add photos to the frame from anywhere in the world, free of charge! No weird fees or need for outdated USB sticks, and the best part is, there’s unlimited storage, so you won’t be stuck staring at the same three photos forever.

To truly elevate the gift, surprise your partner with a heartfelt slideshow featuring your favorite photos from the past 10 years together.

Shop Now Digital Picture Frame amazon.com $149.00

Miami Beach Coffee Table Book

A coffee table book may seem ordinary, but not one from Assoulinne, the stylish brand found in luxury hotels and esteemed homes worldwide. Truly elevate this gift by selecting cities you’ve visited together — perhaps where you honeymooned or the first place you explored as a couple. You can even include cities you plan to visit as a way to manifest future adventures. To add an extra touch, why not include a pair of plane tickets? Go big or go home!

Shop Now Miami Beach Coffee Table Book net-a-porter.com $74.00

Filtered Showerhead

This is truly a gift for both of you, especially if you’re dealing with weak pressure or harsh water. It’s a filtered showerhead designed to remove chlorine, heavy metals, and other contaminants, promoting healthier skin and hair while also offering relief against rashes and irritations. Easy to install, it provides the perfect water pressure and is available in some fantastic shades: jet black, brushed steel, modern chrome, vibrant red, and gold.

Shop Now Filtered Showerhead amazon.com $165.00 Eunice Lucero-Lee

Airwrap Multi-Styler

While you may associate Dyson with the vacuum they’ve been pestering you to upgrade to, the brand is also a leader in the hair tools space. The AirWrap is one of the most coveted hair tools, as it dries and styles hair without causing damage.

Your partner can experiment with multiple styles using the various attachments or simply dry their hair in just a few minutes. It’s quite the splurge, but it's the only hair tool they’ll ever need as it does everything. The best part? It’s made of aluminum! Turns out there is a way to go modern while keeping to old-school traditions.

Shop Now Airwrap Multi-Styler amazon.com $599.00

Anniversary Candle

What better way to celebrate your anniversary than with a personalized anniversary candle? This one combines elements of astrology, tarot, and numerology to create a fragrance tailored to your love. You can customize your candle with your anniversary date and both of your names. Hand-poured and made-to-order in the U.S., it’s crafted from an all-natural soy and coconut wax blend. Each candle is also 16 ounces and will burn for over 50 hours, so while it won’t last forever like your love, it’ll certainly last you some time.

Shop Now Anniversary Candle birthdate.co $69.99

X Crossover Ring with Diamonds

This elegant, diamond-encrusted David Yurman ring is a modern take on the 10-year tradition, but it can be interpreted with meaningful symbolism that'll appropriately honor the occasion.

Two intertwining sterling silver bands represent the two of you and your unity, while the Roman numeral “X” at the top marks 10 beautiful years of wedded bliss. Your jewelry-loving partner will fawn over this forever.

More: Creative Gifts to Get Your Wife for Any Occasion

Shop Now X Crossover Ring with Diamonds nordstrom.com $395.00

Wood Phone Docking Station

If your spouse could use some organization (that just so happens to look like a beautiful home decor piece), consider this docking station. The wood looks elevated, while the multiple slats ensure that your partner can keep a bunch of their items — glasses, keys, Airpods, wallet, etc. — in the same place. Customize it with your last name for an added touch.

Shop Now Wood Phone Docking Station amazon.com $42.99

Heated Razor Gold Edition

This gold-handled heated razor will give your man the cozy, warming feel of a hot towel shave for a more comfortable stubble clean-up sesh. A quick-heating warming bar features four cutting-edge heat sensors that'll safely maintain the temperature with every stroke and adjustable heat levels will give him the freedom to customize his shave.

Shop Now Heated Razor Gold Edition amazon.com $179.94

SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Pump up the jams when company comes over, or set the mood for a cozy dinner at home for two. Featuring a seamless aluminum body, this Bluetooth Bose speaker provides 360-degree sound, so everyone in the room can enjoy the same audio experience.

It's water-resistant, and can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Shop Now SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker amazon.com $214.00 Stefan Vazharov

Moka 6-Cup Stovetop Espresso Coffee Maker

Any coffee-loving couple will enjoy brewing up some Italian-style espresso with Bialetti's non-electric approach. This polished-aluminum coffee maker involves a little more time and finesse than modern day push-to-pour machines, but it produces a richer flavor that can only be obtained from its traditional stovetop brewing method.

Shop Now Moka 6-Cup Stovetop Espresso Coffee Maker amazon.com $40.98

International Carry-On Suitcase

This aluminum-bodied Tumi suitcase is essential for any couple on the go. Its hard, contoured case is durable enough to last you a lifetime, and a sophisticated spinner wheel system will move with you anywhere you go.

Shop Now International Carry-On Suitcase verishop.com $895.50

Mina LED Bedside Lamp

For that special someone who lights up your life, this portable LED lamp combines a retro Art Deco style with a more modern wireless functionality. It features both warm and cool light settings, a dimmer, and a battery life of up to 6 hours.

Shop Now Mina LED Bedside Lamp amazon.com $29.90

