Members-only Headliners Club in downtown Austin to undergo $8 million renovation

The Headliners Club — the private club atop Procore Tower in downtown Austin — is in line for an $8 million makeover.

Construction to renovate the facilities of the members-only club is due to begin in January and take about eight months to complete.

With its prime location on the 21st floor of what was once known as Chase Tower on West Sixth Street between Colorado and Lavaca streets, the esteemed Headliners Club has expansive views of the city in every direction. Frequented by Austin's movers and shakers, from politicians and former presidents to civic leaders, lawyers, lobbyists, journalists, educators and developers, many a deal has been discussed in the Headliners Club, many milestones celebrated, and many special events, programs and ceremonies held there.

The club was chartered in 1954 and opened in 1955. It moved into its current location at 221 W. Sixth St. in the 1970s. The club recently renewed its lease in Procore Tower for another 30 years.

The tower has undergone multiple changes of ownership and minor design updates through the decades. Its name was changed to Procore Tower last year. Procore, which provides construction management software, leases eight floors in the building.

"This is an exciting time to honor The Headliners Club by providing wonderful facilities that are more useful today and elegant in the spirit of what we have always enjoyed,” Brian Greig, chairman of the club, said in a news release “Over the past 70 years, we’ve worked to keep our facilities reflective of our deep traditions as a place where people who make the headlines and write the headlines gather.”

Award-winning Austin-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture is designing the renovations. White Construction is the general contractor.

The club's more than 900 members were surveyed about priorities for the upgrades. In response, the renovations will allow for more a la carte dining opportunities, an updated bar area known as the "Press Box" and enhancements to the overall décor.

"The design celebrates The Headliners Club’s strong legacy while providing an improved space for members to gather and cultivate lifelong connections," the release stated. "A mix of elegant spaces will provide a variety of opportunities for members to gather, whether that’s for a casual drink, or a large event celebrating a major milestone."

Plans are in place to minimize disruption to the club's members during the renovations. The club plans to operate temporarily on the 20th floor until the renovations are complete in September 2025.

Before its current location, the club operated from facilities in the historic Driskill Hotel in downtown Austin and later, atop the Westgate Building near the Texas Capitol.

The Headliners Club was conceived by Charles E. Green, the long-time executive editor of the Austin American-Statesman, "as a comfortable environment for those who make the headlines and those who write the headlines," according to its website.

The club's walls and corridors are lined with historic photos and framed front pages featuring some of the biggest headlines through the decades, including President Franklin D. Roosevelt's death and President John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas. The club's existing art collection, as well as newspaper clippings and other artifacts, will be incorporated into the renovated rooms.

The club's members promote excellence in Texas journalism through their support of the Headliners Foundation, a nonprofit that awards annual prizes for achievements to Texas print and broadcast journalists, as well as undergraduate scholarships at various Texas universities.

Prominent Headliners Club members have included former U.S. presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and George W. Bush; former Texas governors Rick Perry and Ann Richards; acclaimed journalists Dan Rather and Lawrence Wright; and Steven Weinberg, the late Nobel laureate physicist.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: $8 million makeover on tap for Austin's private Headliners Club