Nearly 39,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this electric nail filing kit — it's just $18 today

Ever notice how smooth your nails are after you visit the salon? It's tough to recreate that at home with a regular old nail file. That's why plenty of women have turned to electric nail files. These handy devices help you get that smooth, polished salon look, right from your home.

Of course, electric nail files aren't usually cheap. But, just for today, Amazon has slashed prices on a bestselling tool nearly 39,000 manicure aficionados are obsessed with. It's called the MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill and it's just $18 until midnight.

What's so great about the MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill? A lot, actually.

You get six kinds of metal bits and six sanding bands to grind, carve, cut and polish your digits for nail art. There's even a tool for cuticle removal!

Flip between a slew of speeds, ranging from zero to 20,000 RPMs, so you can get that just-right shape. While some electric nail files are loud, the MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill is specially designed to be whisper quiet. It also won't burn your nails thanks to a smart heat dissipation system.

The whole thing is compact and lightweight, making it easy to take it on the road. Oh! And it's so easy to use: You just plug it in and get to work.

Choose from six different nail bits to meet all your mani needs. (Photo: Amazon)

Again, the MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill has an army of devoted fans who swear by this handy tool. "It runs through acrylic just like the ones at the salon when it's set at the highest RPM — lightweight, easy to manage and barely got warm after drilling down all 10 acrylic nails," a five-star fan said. "This drill is totally worth it... it's an awesome product that does exactly what I needed a drill to do, but at a fraction of the cost."

"I do my own gel nails at home. Unfortunately, taking off gel polish requires patience if you don't want to damage your nails, and I dread the amount of time it takes," a fellow happy customer said. "I purchased this drill hoping that I could sand away the top layers of the gel polish and get the remaining polish to soak off quicker. I am happy to say that it exceeded my expectations!! ...This turned a 30 minute process into a 10 minute one."

Again, this electric nail file kit is only on sale for today. Take advantage of this deal while you can!

