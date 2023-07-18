You're not dreaming: These cult-fave queen bed sheets with 250,000+ fans are down to $33
Amazon’s top-selling bed sheets are so popular, they perpetually sell out. But the Mellanni Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bed Sheet Set is back in stock — at least for now. And it's on sale! The price is ridiculous — just $33 for a queen-sized set with the on-page coupon (down from $51). With over 250,000 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why these sheets are flying off the shelves. Everyone from college students to hot sleepers rave about the incredible softness, breathability, super-low price and more. Here’s everything you need to know about these wildly popular linens.
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
They're cooling, smooth and feel just as luxe as your $100+ dollar set.
They’re affordable
"I bought these in 2017 and have loved them ever since and after many washes," shared a shopper. "I recently purchased bamboo Cozy Earth sheets for $400... Long story short, I am returning the splurge sheets because these ones are really so much softer and overall better for $35!"
“I love these sheets! They feel so luxurious without paying a fortune.” added another fan.
They’re super soft — and wrinkle-resistant
Among the thousands of reviews, softness and comfort are among the top selling points for many shoppers.
“These sheets are more comfortable and much softer than my expensive Egyptian cotton sheets,” wrote one verified buyer.
Not only are the Mellanni sheets comfortable as can be, but they are also wrinkle-resistant so they will feel great and look amazing straight out of the dryer.
One reviewer summed it up nicely:“Know what’s better than $200+ amazingly-soft bamboo sheets that wrinkle? $30 amazingly-soft sheets that don't wrinkle!”
They’re designed better than most
While most fitted sheets have elastic around the corners, these are designed with a grip all around, so they’ll stay put all night long — no matter how much you toss and turn.
“I am so happy I purchased these! I was online one night when I couldn’t sleep, perusing for a new comforter and sheets! Came across these and they were highly recommended! I am so so happy! The kids are begging to trade me beds for the night because of how soft they are! Looks like I’ll be ordering two more sets,” noted one buyer.
They’re great for hot sleepers
These microfiber sheets are made from 100% polyester, but the texture is just right — and light enough for hot sleepers.
“Since they are a synthetic fiber, I feared microfiber sheets would be hot in the summer and cold in the winter. I was wrong; these sheets are what I’ve been looking for, for many years,” wrote an Amazon reviewer.
"They stay cool all night long (my husband and I are hot sleepers but we’ve never gotten too hot at night with these sheets) and feel durable," noted another shopper. "It feels like I’m sleeping in hotel sheets every night. Five stars from both me and my husband."
“I am a self-proclaimed sheet snob, and these have met my extreme expectations," shared a verified buyer who left a five-star review. "I am an extremely hot sleeper and always look for something that won’t make me wake up and feel like I’ve just played 7 innings in 90-degree weather, these sheets are those sheets. I genuinely go to work thinking about crawling back into bed, as soon as I’m back in bed I never want to leave. I look for any excuse to go to my bed.”
Bottom Line
In short? You need them ASAP!
Just take it from this shopper: “These sheets are amazing! Consider me a sheet snob from this day on.”
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
'It feels like I’m sleeping in hotel sheets every night,' raved one Amazon shopper. 'Five stars from both me and my husband.'
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
