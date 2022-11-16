Win the holidays: Melissa & Doug toys are up to 50% off at Amazon, today only
When it comes to toy brands, few have built up a cult following among parents and kids like Melissa & Doug. Many of the company's toys are crafted from wood, and all are built to last. Plus, they're just fun. While you normally have to pay big for that level of quality, Amazon is holding a one-day sale on Melissa & Doug toys. You can save up to 50% on everything from puzzles and musical instruments to dolls — but only 'til midnight. Snatch up these savings for the little ones on your list.
Melissa &Doug Band-in-a-Box
"Kids love this," said a five-star fan. "The pieces are sturdy, easy for children to hold and manipulate, and the wooden crate is nice for storage on a shelf. Our older grandchildren enjoy it, too, though they're well beyond the recommended age for the set."
Melissa & Doug Dinosaurs Floor Puzzle
"Like the other handful of Melissa & Doug puzzles we own, this one is awesome!" said a happy customer. "The puzzle is thick and durable. ...On top of the abuse my 3.5 year old can dole out, my 45-pound dog runs across and sleeps on the puzzle while it's on the floor. I'm sure after a couple dozen more builds, the wear and tear will start to present itself but one can reasonably expect so much from something made of cardboard. I'd buy any Melissa and Doug Puzzle without hesitation!"
Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Flash Firefly Bug Flashlight
"Toddler perfect!" raved a satisfied shopper. "This is seriously far better than I could have hoped for. My toddler expressed that he felt scared in the dark, so I started looking for an appropriate flashlight for him to have in bed with him at night. This one is comically dim to an adult but absolutely perfect for a toddler, gives confidence and a light but It is also totally fine when they fall asleep with it shining in their face."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
