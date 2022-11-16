Win the holidays: Melissa & Doug toys are up to 50% off at Amazon, today only

There are so many great toys on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

When it comes to toy brands, few have built up a cult following among parents and kids like Melissa & Doug. Many of the company's toys are crafted from wood, and all are built to last. Plus, they're just fun. While you normally have to pay big for that level of quality, Amazon is holding a one-day sale on Melissa & Doug toys. You can save up to 50% on everything from puzzles and musical instruments to dolls — but only 'til midnight. Snatch up these savings for the little ones on your list.

Amazon Melissa &Doug Band-in-a-Box $15 $33 Save $18 This sweet musical instrument set provides hours of fun — and it's 53% off! Enjoy maracas, a tambourine, clacker, chime and more with this 10-piece set. It also comes in its own wooden crate for easy storage. $15 at Amazon

"Kids love this," said a five-star fan. "The pieces are sturdy, easy for children to hold and manipulate, and the wooden crate is nice for storage on a shelf. Our older grandchildren enjoy it, too, though they're well beyond the recommended age for the set."

Amazon Melissa & Doug Dinosaurs Floor Puzzle $8 $17 Save $9 This fun and educational puzzle is made of 48 pieces — challenging enough, but no so hard it overwhelms younger kids. It's crafted from extra-thick cardboard pieces with an easy-to-clean surface in case of spills. $8 at Amazon

"Like the other handful of Melissa & Doug puzzles we own, this one is awesome!" said a happy customer. "The puzzle is thick and durable. ...On top of the abuse my 3.5 year old can dole out, my 45-pound dog runs across and sleeps on the puzzle while it's on the floor. I'm sure after a couple dozen more builds, the wear and tear will start to present itself but one can reasonably expect so much from something made of cardboard. I'd buy any Melissa and Doug Puzzle without hesitation!"

Amazon Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Flash Firefly Bug Flashlight $8 $11 Save $3 Make the dark a little more friendly with this sweet bug-style flashlight. It offers a child-friendly on and off switch and is easy for smaller hands to grip. It can also be used indoors and outdoors. $8 at Amazon

"Toddler perfect!" raved a satisfied shopper. "This is seriously far better than I could have hoped for. My toddler expressed that he felt scared in the dark, so I started looking for an appropriate flashlight for him to have in bed with him at night. This one is comically dim to an adult but absolutely perfect for a toddler, gives confidence and a light but It is also totally fine when they fall asleep with it shining in their face."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home and auto deals? Check these out:

Auto

Cleaning Gel for Car $8 $12 Save $4 Amazon

Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4-pack $6 $11 Save $5 Amazon

Leather Honey Leather Conditioner $18 $28 Save $10 Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 $40 Save $25 Amazon

Vacuums

OKP K4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $138 $500 Save $362 Amazon

Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $194 $300 Save $106 Amazon

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum $180 $319 Save $139 Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum $495 $600 Save $105 Amazon

Kitchen

Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover $7 $10 Save $3 Amazon

Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set $80 $160 Save $80 Amazon

Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware 15-piece Set $40 $76 Save $36 Amazon

Hamilton Beach Professional Sure-Crisp Digital Air Fryer $160 $175 Save $15 Amazon

Bedding and home

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of 2 $9 $12 Save $3 Amazon

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows Set of 2 $32 $37 Save $5 Amazon

Litanika Queen Size Comforter Set $40 $66 Save $26 Amazon