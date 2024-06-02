Melbourne vet surprised with dog parade for 95th birthday

Melbourne veteran Ernie Chomor thought Saturday was going to be just another birthday.

His family had other plans.

It was the Air Force veteran and retired EMT’s 95th birthday. Daughter Lisa Meyers was trying to figure out how to appropriately celebrate her beloved father on such a monumental birthday.

“He doesn’t need another tchotchke,” Meyers said. “I wanted a memory that will make his heart overflow with joy.”

That's when she came up with the idea — a dog parade.

Roxy shares a moment with Ernie Chomor, a Korean War veteran, retired EMT of 40 years, and major dog lover who got a surprise on his 95th birthday when well-wishers held a parade of dogs. About two dozen dogs met him on his street in Melbourne Saturday morning. His daughter, Lisa Meyers, helped organize the surprise that included dogs from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and members of Space Coast Therapy Dogs.

Chomar has always had a love for dogs, but in the man’s 95 years of life, he never owned a dog of his own.

On Saturday, Chomar sat in a big chair on his front lawn surrounded by balloons and a decorative birthday sign. He wore a shirt that read, “Who has two thumbs and loves dogs?”

One by one, dozens of dogs came prancing up to Chomar. The soft-spoken man was all smiles, reaching out to pet each pooch and even handing out dog treats to them.

Those in red were with Space Coast Therapy Dogs. Ernie Chomor, a Korean War veteran, retired EMT of 40 years, and major dog lover got a surprise on his 95th birthday when his daughter organized a parade of dogs to celebrate him.

“Aren’t you so beautiful,” Chomar said to Isabella, a small 13-year-old chihuahua with a pink bow in her fur.

How was the surprise dog parade organized for the Melbourne vet’s 95th birthday?

Meyers put a simple post on Nextdoor, an app that connects neighbors.

“Hello neighbors, I have a special request for the dog owners near me,” the post began. “My Father is turning 95 years old on Saturday, June 1st. He is a dog lover from way back, but he has never owned a dog that I know of. I would like to do something memorable for him that will make his heart happy. I would like to have a surprise "dog parade" to come down his street to wish him a happy birthday, cars and walkers welcome. I will have dog treats for him to pass out, and if your dog is comfortable getting some petting and verbal affirmations of what a good boy and great girl they are, my Dad would enthusiastically provide these!”

The response, Meyers said, was overwhelming. In a good way.

Within minutes, people, mostly strangers, responded to her post.

“I have a big friendly soft and cuddly mastiff that is gentle. Have always wanted to use her to brighten one’s day. I will be there!”

“How sweet of you to plan this for you Daddy! He will be surprised and elated! Plus will never forget this special 95th Birthday celebration! God Bless Him And you for the wonderful surprise!”

Special guests showed up for parade, too

Tyler Turner with the Brevard Sheriff’s Office brough two dogs to surprise Chomar. Scoobie, a puppy in training with the sheriff's office, propped his front legs up on Chomar, to the birthday boy’s delight.

“So beautiful,” Chomar said while hugging Scoobie.

Members of Space Coast Therapy Dogs also arrived with some dogs dressed for the occasion. One wore a tutu, others had bandanas and hair ties.

Ernie Chomor, a Korean War veteran, retired EMT of 40 years, and major dog lover got a special surprise on his 95th birthday -- a parade of dogs.

Ginny Chamberlain, of West Melbourne, doesn’t know Chomar, but read about the event on Nextdoor and decided to bring her dog.

“I thought it was something exciting to do for someone else you don’t know,” Chamberlain said. “My dad isn’t around anymore, but I wish I would have thought about this for him. It’s so wonderful and you can tell her really appreciates it.”

A car drove by with a dog wearing a birthday hat hanging out the front passenger window.

Chomar’s smile was constant as he waved at the dog, making sure someone handed the pup treats.

"I want to thank everyone so very much for coming and bringing these beautiful dogs," Chomar said. "’I'm really happy to be 95."

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Dozens of dogs surprise Melbourne vet with parade for 95th birthday