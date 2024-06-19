Melba Wilson celebrates Juneteenth with collards, catfish and red punch

Restaurateur, caterer and cookbook author Melba Wilson, of the famed New York City restaurant Melba's, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to celebrate Juneteenth. To commemorate the holiday, she is cooking up a collard greens salad topped with country-fried catfish paired with a festive red punch.

Juneteenth Collard Greens Salad with Country Fried Catfish by Melba Wilson

Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 by President Biden, but my family celebrated it for many years prior. We then called it Freedom or Jubilee Day and celebrated annually on June 19, paying homage to the of end of slavery in the U.S.

This recipe evokes feelings of nostalgia and reminds me of family gatherings. There is a combination of cultural connection and delicious flavors in this dish. It's a celebration of the desire to recognize and honor the history and traditions of African Americans and our African ancestry.

Juneteenth Red Punch by Melba Wilson

Red punch is a major traditional at Juneteenth celebrations. Eating red foods and drinking red beverages symbolizes the struggles the strength, life and death of those who were enslaved.

If you like those celebratory recipes, you should also try these:

Summer Pea, Green Bean & Corn Salad with Buttermilk Dressing by Nicole A. Taylor

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Adobo Sauce by JJ Johnson

This article was originally published on TODAY.com