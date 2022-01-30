'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey calls out 'egregious' body shamers: 'Skinny does not always equal healthy'

Actress Melanie Lynskey is speaking out about being body-shamed. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Actress Melanie Lynskey is speaking out about the body shaming she's been subjected to thanks to the popularity of her new Showtime series, Yellowjackets. The "most egregious" comments, she says, are those that claim to stem from a concern for her health, not understanding that "skinny does not always equal healthy."

On Friday, Lynskey — who can currently also be seen as Leonardo DiCaprio's wife in the film Don't Look Up — responded to a since-deleted tweet from acclaimed writer Ashley C. Ford about people being in disbelief that she's not trying to lose weight and is in fact confident in her body.

"The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered," the New Zealand actress, 44, commented. "Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people."

The Coyote Ugly star, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with husband Jason Ritter, shot down the assumption that she's not active or fit.

"Bitch you don't see me on my Peloton!" she tweeted at critics. "You don't see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy."

Her tweet resonated with many, including writer Jenelle Riley, who shared her own frustration with "strangers who are bigger experts on my health than my doctor."

"I mean... it's so crazy," Lynskey responded. "Is it going to end in our lifetimes?"

Jameela Jamil also tweeted her support, writing, "God I love you so much."

Lynskey recently shared an incident in which a member of the Yellowjackets production team asked her about her weight.

"They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,'" she told Rolling Stone.

The body-shaming remarks drew protest from her co-stars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.

In the same interview, the former Two and a Half Men star spoke about feeling overlooked following her breakthrough role in the 1994 Peter Jackson film Heavenly Creatures, in which she starred opposite a teenage Kate Winslet.

“I was the person who was sort of just sitting there while everyone was excited about somebody prettier,” Lynskey said of Winslet. “She was very confident, she found it very easy to do interviews. And it was hard for me. I was so shy.”

She added, "It just felt like [Kate] was somebody who knew how the world worked, and knew how to be a beautiful woman. And I felt like, ‘I’m never gonna be that.’ She just felt magical to me.”

