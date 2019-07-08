Melanie Griffith poses in black bikini at age 61: '60 is the new 40'

Some 31 years after telling Harrison Ford she had a “head for business and a bod for sin,” Melanie Griffith is showing off her figure.

The 61-year-old star — who turns 62 on Aug. 9 — has taken a page out of swimsuit scene-stealer Elizabeth Hurley’s book by modeling a plunging black bikini and sharing the photos on Instagram.

According to an earlier Instagram post, Griffith is vacationing with friends in Spain, birthplace of her third husband, actor Antonio Banderas. The Working Girl star’s snapshots from the trip show her posing on a boat alongside pal Masha Adonyeva while rocking a black two-piece and oversized sunglasses.

The photos have many fans in awe, with one follower raving, “60 is the new 40!”

“Melanie, you look amazing in a bikini!” read a comment.

“Dang Melanie ... you really look like you are 45 years old!” another fan wrote.

“Still got it,” added an admirer.

While most commenters gushed that Griffith looked “gorgeous,” her post also stirred up a few negative remarks from those age-shaming the star or accusing her of retouching her photos to make her body look better.

“A bikini at our age!!!! Come on,” one person wrote.

“I love ya lady but the Photoshop on these is really bad,” read another comment. “I get wanting it. We ALL want to look better than we do but at least make it believable.”

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.