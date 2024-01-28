Melania Trump’s Absence May Have Everything to Do with Shielding Son Barron From This Part of Family’s Life

Many have speculated why Melania Trump has avoided the spotlight while her husband Donald Trump is hopping along the campaign trail. While there have been many theories, one expert believes it’s all quite simple: her biggest focus is shielding their son Barron Trump from his father’s legal issues.

Political expert Grant Reeher told TheMirror.com that Melania might not want to be in the spotlight because of her husband’s ongoing legal battles; and that she is working hard to shield Barron from it as well.

More from SheKnows

“The family was very involved in the past two campaigns for president, so I’d think they would be involved again. From a distance, it seems that Melania became less enthusiastic about this role as the controversies and the scandals mounted, so I don’t know how involved she’ll want to be this time around,” Reeher said. “And she may be keen to guard Barron from becoming too exposed. Once you draw on your family, they become fair game for the media and opposition research.”

Melania Trump and Barron Trump. Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images.

This comes after Melania wasn’t seen after Donald’s second primary win. So this expert claims it’s because her focus is on Barron, and to help him avoid the scrutiny many in the family face. And y’know, her mother just died, so we’re sure she’s also in mourning?!

But this expert makes a good point. Many experts and insiders claimed that Barron is Melania’s main focus, and with Barron going to college this year, he may be under public scrutiny since he’ll be a legal adult. And with Donald’s multiple court cases, anything on the Trump family may be fair game to bring up.

For those who don’t know, Melania and Donald wed in 2005, and on March 20, 2006, Melania gave birth to their son, Barron William Trump.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.



Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.