Mehreen Karim on how the perfect dish can ignite joyful memories

The Brooklyn-based recipe developer and 'Next Level Chef' season 2 contestant invites us into her parents' home for a traditional Bangladeshi doughy snack.

- If I had to describe Bangladesh, sometimes, when I'm in New York, I am reminded of Bangladesh, actually.

It is incredibly busy, but my parents spend most of their time doing is bringing us to their relatives houses. It's almost like you're going to a different family member's house every single day, and they're treating you like the most special person they've ever met. It's like a different feast every day of a variety of foods.

Bengali food balances flavors and spice really well. People know South Asian food to just be spicy, just to be curry. I feel like there's so much variety in Bangladeshi food, both in proteins, because there's so much seafood, but also there's a huge emphasis on the use of onions and aromatics that brings sweetness and variety to the flavors you'd otherwise associate with South Asian food.

- Today, we'll be [? Shinara. ?] That's a very traditional Bangladeshi snack. Usually, you have it in like festivals, parties, weddings. My daughter Mehreen, she loves it. This is one of her favorite.

- We're going to start making the filling first. It's basically potato. This potato has been boiled and cubed. Canola oil, red dried chilies, punch [? burn, ?] add some to that, and this is a baby food char from Mehreen.

MEHREEN KARIM: Some things in this kitchen are from before I was even born, actually.

- One bay leaf, one onion, thinly sliced, ginger paste, so garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder. this is a Kashmiri chili powder. It's not very hot. A little bit garam masala, a little bit sugar.

MEHREEN KARIM: This ends up being an oddly like sweet and satisfying-- not sweet as in sugary, but you won't just get hit with spice.

- I'm going to [? smish ?] smash it a little bit.

- She was always my taster.

MEHREEN KARIM: That's true. I think the salt just fine.

- Cilantro, some lemon juice.

MEHREEN KARIM: Ah, that's what was missing.

- Fried cumin powder, and we're going to let it cool down, and we'll make the dough in the meantime. I have 2 cups of flour here, a teaspoon of salt, sugar, black cumin.

Rest this dough for like half an hour. OK, now, you're going to make little balls.

MEHREEN KARIM: We stretched it out into a log and then divided it into eight pieces and now making them into eight balls.

- I'll show you how to fill this. I'm going to put some water in one side a little bit. Like this, make a cone.

MEHREEN KARIM: You definitely can't serve a [? Shinara ?] or [? some ?] also without a chutney. There's a mint and coriander chutney that's both spicy and sweet, and then this is a purely sweet chutney made with tamarind.

Obviously, I experienced cooking through my mom, but any other moment where I was hanging out with my dad, or we're about to throw a party, have guests over, he was always interested in showing me his music collection from a young age.

- The records have been collected from anywhere and everywhere. Some I got from my friends. Some I collected myself. Some I bought it from Bangladesh, when I came here, in 1992.

[INAUDIBLE] is very well-known. I've been to her tour concerts, and here is [? Cardinal ?] Islam, "The Rebel Poet." He's the one who really started writing the power of the pen against the British, India.

Basically, India was a colony of British right, in total. So that is when all this rebellion started. He was a great writer for all the rebel, to encourage people to rise against the British.

MEHREEN KARIM: The perfect dish looks different to whoever who eats it, because it needs to translate one of the most joyful food memories you've had in your past. Most of our taste, when it comes to eating, is formed from the foods we ate in our formative years of growing up. And we don't realize it, but a lot of the foods we enjoy eating now are from flavors and experiences and environments that make us happy.

If there's one thing I've learned from my mom and how she's cooked is that the best part of making food is watching the person you care about eat that food. There's nothing as exciting as me knocking on my husband's office door and forcing him to eat a bite, while he's in a meeting. It's just so exciting to come across something new when you are cooking intuitively, but way more exciting to watch somebody else experience that.

