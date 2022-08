PureWow

The wait is over: The first episode of Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated podcast has finally hit Spotify. Back in March, an Archewell Audio spokesperson revealed the Duchess of Sussex would be launching her own podcast series on Spotify this summer. And before that, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, signed a multi-year partnership with Spotify and Archewell Audio in 2020. For the premiere episode of Archetypes (where the duchess serves as host), the royal sat down and talked with her longti