Is Meghan Markle's stress patch legit? Here's what experts say

Meghan Markle’s latest viral accessory isn’t a purse or pair of shoes: rather, it’s a patch.

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured with a blue sticker on the inside of her wrist, sparking many questions. From the company NuCalm, the BioSignal Processing Discs discs purport to provide “the resonance and frequencies to ensure a fast-acting, deep and long-lasting NuCalm experience.” But whether they actually work at keeping you calm is currently up for debate.

What NuCalm says about the discs

Yahoo Life reached out to NuCalm for more information about their discs.

“NuCalm is the world's first and only patented technology clinically proven to balance the human autonomic nervous system without drugs,” says Jim Poole, President and CEO of NuCalm. “Our neuroscience company has been pioneering advanced neuroscience solutions that solve real human problems, such as stress, for more than 33 years. The NuCalm biosignal processing disc is an add-on that provides added strength to NuCalm's patented neuroacoustic software. The discs create a faster-acting, deeper relaxation response. They are designed to be used along with the neuroacoustic software.”

The company claims to have 14 years of research to back up its science — but, admittedly, you may have a hard time following their claims. Per their website, which Poole directed us to, these patches work “by tapping into the body’s Pericardium Meridian with particular electromagnetic frequencies of inhibitory neurotransmitters to interrupt the HPA axis and downregulate sympathetic tone.” Huh.

Still, Poole says that there are thousands of people across all different professions who have been using NuCalm since 2009, noting that “the biochemistry component of NuCalm used to be complicated and much more expensive,” but that the discs are “easier to use and more affordable, so as you might expect, our customers love them.”

“The discs are $4 each,” Poole shares. “The monthly subscription to NuCalm, which is the primary mechanism of action of NuCalm, is $0.50 per day, $1.00 per day, or $1.67 per day. Presently, our most popular plan is the $1.67 per day monthly or annual subscription.”

What do experts say?

Psychiatrist Raafat Girgis, medical director of the rehab center Moment of Clarity, says the “verdict is still out” on NuCalm, noting that anecdotally “there are claims by some that the product works miracles and others that claim no satisfaction or positive outcomes when using the products.”

“While research shows reports of evidence by the company to back up these claims of testing to promote stress reduction and deep sleep, it is difficult to find scientific evidence to support those them,” he explains.

Psychologist Pamela Rutledge, director of the Media Psychology Research Center in Newport Beach, Calif., isn’t so sure about NuCalm’s claims. “The website is full of complicated, jargon-intensive explanations, most of which are related to how the body functions, not how the patch works," she tells Yahoo Life. "I am always concerned when explanations feel intentionally complicated and full of terms most people wouldn’t know as a means of validating a product."

In general, she says that NuCalm falls under the category of "alternative medicine," meaning "the empirical evidence is inconclusive, but they are often related to spiritual practices and beliefs."

Yet while the jury may be out on whether NuCalm can really do what it claims, that may be beside the point, she notes.

“While there may not be empirical evidence, the use of a device or supplement, if not harmful, can often help by impacting attitudes and beliefs, creating a placebo effect,” Rutledge says. “Just taking steps toward reducing stress symbolically, such as wearing the NuCalm patch, can actually reduce stress by increasing self-efficacy and hope.”

Should you try NuCalm?

If you have money to spend on NuCalm, there's limited harm, the experts agree — but it also might not be the most effective way to mitigate stress, should that be your goal.

Girgis says you may first wish to address time management, nutrition, exercise, balance between work and play and developing a healthy social support system before adding on anything additional to your life to manage stress.

Rutledge adds that there are other cognitive approaches to managing stress, such as "reframing problems and thoughts from dire to manageable" and "emphasizing appreciation and gratitude" in one's life. This, combined with "physical stress reduction, such as mindfulness practices and exercise" is one effective way to mitigate stress — no patch required.