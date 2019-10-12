Meghan Markle's BFF, Jessica Mulroney, Is Doing a Reality TV Show

From Marie Claire

Meghan Markle's longtime BFF, Jessica Mulroney, has inked a deal to host a reality show on Netflix.

The series, called I Do, Redo, will focus on helping couples who wedding days didn't live up to their expectations get a second chance at a perfect day.

The Canadian stylist reportedly helped Meghan plan her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Meghan's longtime best friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, will host the Netflix series, called I Do, Redo. As the same pretty succinctly sums up, the series will follow couples whose wedding days didn't live up to their expectations as they work to plan a second take of the big day.

"We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances," Mulroney said in a press release announcing the news. "This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before."

The stylist also took to Instagram to promote the new project, and explained in a video on her grid why she decided to say yes to this opportunity even though she's passed on other TV offers before.

"I really wanted to show a side of weddings that I believe in. I connect with couples all the time in such a real way," she explained in the clip.

Even though Mulroney admits to finding "bridezilla" wedding shows "fun and exciting" at times, it wasn't the side of weddings that she wanted to highlight in her series.

"I want to show something real, something where we can help couples who’ve had a rough go, and really give them something that they deserve," she said.

I Do, Redo will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2020 with 10, 30-minute episodes.

