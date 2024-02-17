Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Sentaler Cape Coat Edition

Brooke Frischer
·1 min read
<p>Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage</p>

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Meghan Markle is continuing her week of chic Canada-ready coats while she's in town for the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Vancouver with her husband, Prince Harry.

<p>Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage</p>

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

As she cheered on Harry and other attendees (like Michael Bublé's curling attempts) from the sidelines, Markle wore black knee-high leather riding boots from Co and black La Ligne skinny jeans underneath a very stylish cape coat from luxury outerwear brand Sentaler. The camel color theme continued with The Duchess of Sussex's long-sleeve top by Bleusalt — a brand she frequently turns to for solid basics.

The former actor completed the look with Anine Bing gold linked earrings and a pair of Max Mara suede gloves — another repeated favorite of Markle's.

See some of our favorite looks from the Duchess of Sussex in the gallery below:

<p>A white <a href="https://fashionista.com/2021/09/meghan-markle-2021-global-citizen-live-valentino-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:embellished shift dress by Valentino;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">embellished shift dress by Valentino</a> at the <a href="https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/info/2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Global Citizen Live;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">2021 Global Citizen Live</a> event. <em>Photo: </em><em>John Lamparski/Getty Images</em></p><p>Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images</p>

View the 73 images of this gallery on the original article

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way does this affect our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.