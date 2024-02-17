Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Sentaler Cape Coat Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Meghan Markle is continuing her week of chic Canada-ready coats while she's in town for the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Vancouver with her husband, Prince Harry.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

As she cheered on Harry and other attendees (like Michael Bublé's curling attempts) from the sidelines, Markle wore black knee-high leather riding boots from Co and black La Ligne skinny jeans underneath a very stylish cape coat from luxury outerwear brand Sentaler. The camel color theme continued with The Duchess of Sussex's long-sleeve top by Bleusalt — a brand she frequently turns to for solid basics.

The former actor completed the look with Anine Bing gold linked earrings and a pair of Max Mara suede gloves — another repeated favorite of Markle's.

See some of our favorite looks from the Duchess of Sussex in the gallery below:

A white embellished shift dress by Valentino at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

