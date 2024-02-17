Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Sentaler Cape Coat Edition
Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."
Meghan Markle is continuing her week of chic Canada-ready coats while she's in town for the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp in Vancouver with her husband, Prince Harry.
As she cheered on Harry and other attendees (like Michael Bublé's curling attempts) from the sidelines, Markle wore black knee-high leather riding boots from Co and black La Ligne skinny jeans underneath a very stylish cape coat from luxury outerwear brand Sentaler. The camel color theme continued with The Duchess of Sussex's long-sleeve top by Bleusalt — a brand she frequently turns to for solid basics.
The former actor completed the look with Anine Bing gold linked earrings and a pair of Max Mara suede gloves — another repeated favorite of Markle's.
See some of our favorite looks from the Duchess of Sussex in the gallery below:
