Meghan Markle Wore Black and Blue on Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle kept things neutral on the national day of pink and red.

On February 14 (a.k.a. Valentine's Day), the Duchess of Sussex was in Canada, visiting the locations of next year's Invictus Games with husband Prince Harry. Throughout the Invictus Games' One Year to Go festivities, Markle largely stuck to winter neutrals, including a variety of skinny jean and boot combos.

Though her color story was no different on Valentine's Day, she polished up her silhouette for a private reception at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre. According to Hello Magazine, she swapped out her denim and winter footwear for black trousers by Anine Bing and a structured navy blouse from Dior, topping off the look with a pair of $1,300 gold Bottega drop earrings. On March 1, the Instagram account @whatmeghanwore shared a photo from the One Year to Go event, which can be seen here.

This was not the only time the black-and-blue color combination made an appearance during this trip. One day later, Prince Harry personally tested out an outdoor skeleton track for next year’s games, while Markle kept warm in a navy puffer coat with a matching scarf and beanie. For the rest of her 'fit, she opted for black skinny jeans and a trusted pair of winter boots.

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp Karwai Tang

Since returning to the States, Markle has swapped out her form-fitting denim and boots in favor of laid-back tailoring and sensible flats. On February 22, Markle up with former Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller for lunch in Beverly Hills wearing black Aquazzura flats with a Bleusalt black turtleneck tucked into wide-leg Ulla Johnson trousers. She warmed up the all-black look with a rich, camel-colored cashmere wool Max Mara coat and matching suede clutch by Cesta Collective. They really should start calling her the Duchess of the Winter Uniform.

