Meghan Markle wears all-white Valentino suit ahead of 2022 Invictus games
First stop: Windsor Castle. Next up: the 2022 Invictus Games. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in The Hague, Netherlands after visiting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in England. The couple, who live in Montecito, California, attended a welcome reception for the multi-day event, which is a Paralympic-style sports competition founded by Prince Harry in 2014 for "wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women."