Meghan Markle wears all-white Valentino suit ahead of 2022 Invictus games

Meghan Markle is looking chic as usual ahead of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at a welcome reception for the week-long event, marking their first joint visit to Europe since stepping away from their working royal duties. For the occasion, Markle opted for a sleek, all-white power suit from Valentino, consisting of a slightly oversized double-breasted blazer and high-waisted trousers.