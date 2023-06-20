Meghan Markle’s Rep and Dior Break Silence on the Rumors That She’s Signing With Them

Meghan Markle's spokesperson made a rare comment to clear up yet another online rumor about the Duchess of Sussex's next move. After The Mail on Sunday reported that Meghan “may be on the brink of signing a deal” to be a face of French fashion house Christian Dior, the couple's rep clarified what was actually happening to The Telegraph: nothing.

TL;DR: The spokesperson told the British outlet that the story was not true. Additionally, a source at Dior told The Telegraph that The Mail on Sunday's report about Meghan being crowned a new “Duchess of Dior” left Dior's team in Paris, “nonplussed as to how the story came about.”

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Women's Wear Daily also reported that a Dior spokesperson told its camp that the reports of Meghan signing with them are unfounded, and there has been no contract negotiations or recent contact with her.

A refresher: Recently, a prominent Beverly Hills socialite (so not exactly inside sourcing) told The Mail on Sunday that“there have been rumors for weeks that [Meghan 's] about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive. If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season.”

The socialite was referring to Meghan's popular Spotify podcast Archetypes, which may actually simply move to another platform and isn't technically cancelled. Though Meghan and Harry's Archewell Audio and Spotify just ended their deal, a source told Variety when the news was released that the couple wanted to find a new home for their projects instead of having them be Spotify-distributed exclusives.

