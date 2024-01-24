Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were Spotted At 'Bob Marley: One Love' Movie Premiere



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love movie premiere.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Kingston, Jamaica for the event.



Harry and Meghan were joined by the film's stars and Jamaican VIPs, like Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Bob Marley's son Ziggy Marley.



In a surprising turn of events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in Kingston, Jamaica for the premiere of the upcoming Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love. The biopic stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita. The film had a premiere in Jamaica ahead of the movie's theatrical debut on February 14.

Their appearance was first reported by the Jamaica Gleaner, and it marks Meghan's first public appearance of 2024 and Harry's second (he was at an awards show for "Legends of Aviation" this past weekend in Beverly Hills).

For the occasion, Meghan wore an elegant black maxi dress with statement earrings, and Prince Harry kept it casual in a suit without a tie. The premiere was held at the Carib 5 theatre in Cross Roads, in St. Andrew, Jamaica, and they were joined by the film's stars and Jamaican VIPs, like Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Bob Marley's son Ziggy Marley.

Prince Harry hugging Ziggy Marley in Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/yygcFS7K6a — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) January 24, 2024

This is their second trip to Jamaica as a couple—they first traveled there in 2017 to attend Harry's friend Tom Inskip's wedding. During that visit, they stayed at Round Hill, the iconic Montego Bay resort. They've both traveled there before; in fact, Meghan's first wedding (to Trevor Engelson) took place in Jamaica, at Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. Meanwhile, Prince Harry has visited the country as part of a Diamond Jubilee royal tour he undertook in 2012.

When Meghan still wrote her blog, the Tig, she wrote about her love for the country, saying of a trip to Negril, Jamaica, "Do you ever have that vacation that is so good that you’re conflicted between wanting to share it with the world versus tucking the memories snugly under your pillow so that no one ever finds out about this specific sliver of paradise? So that it just remains yours, special and private, and just for you? I’m opting to go with the former on this (begrudgingly, I might add)."

She continued, "After only a few days in Negril, I felt instantly renewed. Morning yoga in front of the cool Caribbean sea, afternoon cliff jumping into the water, and dinners where my best accessory was always the jerk sauce covering my face after a perfect meal."

