Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release a Statement About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have issued a statement after Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis on Friday, March 22.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.” the Sussexes said in their statement to Us Weekly.

In a video message to the public, Middleton revealed that her medical team found cancer following her “successful” abdominal surgery in January. At the insistence of her doctors, the princess has begun a course of preventative chemotherapy treatment. Middleton, 42, called the diagnosis a “huge shock," and asked for privacy and space as she and her family navigate her treatment together.

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry permanently stepped down from their positions as senior royals in 2021, there have been reports of a riff between Prince William and Prince Harry. The release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, in 2023 likely didn't help the seemingly fractured relationship.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry flew to the United Kingdom to visit his father, King Charles III, following his diagnosis of prostate cancer. It's unclear at this time if Harry and Meghan will be making the trip overseas to visit their sister-in-law.

Originally Appeared on Glamour