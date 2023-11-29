Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moving to L.A.?

After living in their luxurious Montecito, California, estate for nearly three years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be moving to La La Land with all their A-list pals.

The couple is reportedly looking to sell their $14.6 million Montecito mansion and establish residence closer to Hollywood, according to TMZ . The Sussexes had been touring properties in Malibu before deciding against it (they passed on an $8 million plot of land that they checked out back in September) and are now eyeing various neighborhoods in Los Angeles, the outlet’s sources say. “We’re told Meghan and Harry are taking interest in different L.A. neighborhoods, though they haven’t toured any houses yet,” TMZ wrote .

The pair’s rumored move makes sense, as the former Suits actress is planning a return to the entertainment industry, signing with talent agency William Morris Endeavor in April and teasing upcoming projects with husband Harry’s production company, Archewell Productions, at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles earlier this month. “We have so many exciting things on the slate,” she told The Standard . “I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating.”

The exiled royals have been living in their opulent nine-bedroom Montecito estate since 2020 after quitting royal life earlier that year. The Tuscan-style property has rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a two-bedroom guesthouse, a pool, and a chicken coop named “Archie’s Chicken Inn.” In a cover story with The Cut earlier this year, Markle opened up about how the residence is “calm and healing,” and ultimately makes her “feel free.”

Perhaps there’s even more freedom is to be had in Tinseltown.

You Might Also Like