Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Headed to New York Next Week

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their return to New York City, and their visit is happening sooner than you might expect.

People reports that the couple will visit the Big Apple on Tuesday, October 10—World Mental Health Day—when they will host The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age. The summit is their first in-person event since they co-founded Archewell in 2020 after stepping away from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

According to the report, the event will “feature parents who have experienced tragic loss connected to their child’s social media use." Per a statement from the Sussex's spokesperson, "The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions. Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families.”

Just a month ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Düsseldorf, Germany for Prince Harry's sixth annual Invictus Games. The pair have not visited New York City since May, when Markle was given a Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award. The morning after Meghan Markle was honored at the event, the Sussexes released a statement regarding a “near catastrophic” car chase involving the paparazzi.

The couple has been photographed out and about more in recent months than when they first moved to Montecito, California from the UK. Prior to their trip to Germany, both Harry and Meghan were spotted in the audience at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour show in Los Angeles.

