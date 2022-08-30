Meghan Markle and Maria Carey talk colorism and reclaiming the word ‘diva’
The Duchess of Sussex tells Mariah that "you came onto the scene, I was like 'oh my gosh, someone kind of looks like me.'"
The Duchess of Sussex talks about being called a diva with Mariah Carey for the second episode of her podcast, 'Archetypes.'
In a 2020 interview, Markle said she would never go back on social media because of the bullying she endured.
In a new interview, Markle talks about being back in control.
Meghan Markle continues to open up about her life with Prince Harry after formally leaving the royal family, sharing that she's purposefully keeping details of their previous life to herself.
"Up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted," Meghan Markle says on the newest episode of Archetypes.
Right now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are teaching their son that "manners make the man," and having manners lessons at their home in Montecito, California.
Markle reflects on her mental health and the status of her relationship with the royals.
Meghan Markle spoke about returning to England for the Jubilee and whether or not she's ready to forgive the royals in a new interview.
"I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to," the Duchess of Sussex shared in a brand-new interview. Here's everything we know about what she's saying—and what she's not.
“I'm, like, so excited to talk."
"Because we're light-skinned, you're not treated as a Black woman, you're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between," Markle said.
Meghan Markle is getting very candid about her life with the royal family. As she makes the rounds promoting her new podcast Archetypes, the actress and former princess opened up about the realities of balancing protocol — and the moments when she pushed back. During a recent interview with The Cut, Markle explained that parents […]
In an interview with New York, the duchess spoke with a reporter at home in Montecito and elaborated on some of the forces that still complicate her relationship with the royals.
Meghan Markle is ready to tell her own story again: The Duchess of Sussex chose to do her first big 2022 magazine interview with New York magazine's The Cut. Here, key quotes.
Before Meghan Markle was ever married to Prince Harry, she enjoyed a life not only as an actress but also as a social media influencer. Her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and her 3 million Instagram followers captured snapshots of her life from her food choices to her travels. Once she became a royal, that freedom […]
Meghan Markle's podcast "Archetypes" is now No. 1 on Spotify, taking the top spot from "The Joe Rogan Experience."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent $3.2 million on renovating Frogmore Cottage to become their cozy home as they pursued their senior royal roles. That sweet start to their newlywed life quickly soured and they barely got a chance to enjoy the residence before they picked up and moved to Canada, and eventually, the US — […]
Meghan Markle gave a rare interview with The Cut, talking about life in Montecito, her new podcast, and her docuseries about her and Harry's "love story."
Meghan Markle just gave an expansive interview to The Cut, but comments she made about Prince Charles and Prince Harry were misinterpreted—here's what she meant.