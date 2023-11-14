Meghan Markle Made Ballet Flats Even Daintier

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images/Getty Images

Love ‘em or hate ’em, ballet flats have returned. And Meghan Markle, she of the skinny jeans and side parts and all things most millennial, has fully embraced the trend. But her version of the simple shoe is more elevated than a mere slip-on.

Out and about in Southern California, the Suits star was photographed wearing flats with a thin ankle strap that buckles on the side, and just the tiniest sliver of a heel. These details make her dark blue suede shoes (cue the Elvis song here!) a touch preppier and dressier. If you'd like to cop the style for yourself, check out our round-up of the 20 best ballet flats on the market here. The specific pair Markle is wearing are from Aquazzura. (See the photo here.)

Can't help but notice that Markle's whole look here—structured skirt, preppy pullover, big sunglasses, is very 2000s J. Crew. And what with Jenna Lyons dominating the new cast of Real Housewives of New York, are we on the verge of a full-on business casual-aissance? We're all working from home, so I guess we wear cute 'n trendy office-like looks to go shopping. Eh, we can make that work!

That was Meghan Markle's exact vibe at the Invictus Games, when she wore a white blazer so stylish she crashed the J. Crew website. She threw the blazer over a T-shirt tucked into belted shorts and shoes that were, you guessed it, ballet flats. Sling-back with a contrast toe, in that case. This was around the same time she caused another full-on sell-out, of a “perfect office dress” in an era when we aren't even going into the office all that much. So, that settles it. It's officially time to dig out our striped tees and colorful headbands: pretty prep has returned. This is the vibe shift Chrissy Teigen foretold.

Originally Appeared on Glamour