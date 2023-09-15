Meghan Markle Just Sold Out the Perfect Fall Office Dress—But There's Good News

The Meghan Markle Effect can no longer be denied. For at least the second time since setting foot in Dusseldorf, Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex has sold out a Fall wardrobe essential.

On September 12, the 42-year-old royal wore a black pleated Banana Republic shirtdress, which originally retailed for $140 on their website…until it sold out after Markle's public appearance. But don't worry, there's some good news for those of you who already had your wallets out. Before we get into that, though, let's talk about what makes this particular outfit so covetable.

The shirtdress takes all the guesswork out of dressing in the morning, while looking extremely put together. Markle proved this point with very little styling, simply throwing on a braided belt and a pair of black pumps, as you can see below. Meghan Markle's outfit formula works because it's so intuitive: monochrome + slightly structured fit = corporate slay.

As for jewelry, Markle stuck with minimal arm candy, including a vintage-style watch and a friendship bracelet that did not sacrifice the streamlined look. (Side note: thank you to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for making friendship bracelets a thing adults seem to be exchanging at all sorts of events now.)

Though this particular dress is off the market (at least on the Banana Republic website), an off-white version of the same dress is not only still available, but currently on sale for $70. The Pleated Midi Shirtdress ranges from size zero to 18 and even comes with a fabric belt, which Markle chose to swap for a more structured style.

Of course, if you're feeling the black as we head into Fall (otherwise known as PSL season), Banana Republic has you covered with their Poplin Midi Shirtdress, which boasts an extremely similar length and fit. The only real difference is the dress forgoes pleats in favor of visible pockets, which, frankly, is probably an upgrade.

Who needs a capsule wardrobe style guide when you can just copy Meghan Markle?

