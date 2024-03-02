Meghan Markle Embraces Winter Fashion On Ski Vacation n Utah



Meghan Markle joined her close friends Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen on a ski vacation with their families.

In Instagram posts published last night, both Dorak and McKee Zafjen shared the same snap of the three women with a snowy backdrop.

Meghan bundled up in a long, black Aritiza Super Puff, a Monclear wool beanie, and Monclear gloves. She accessorized with her Blenders "Grove" sunglasses.

For a California resident, Meghan Markle had quite a chilly month of February. After a trip to Canada with Prince Harry celebrating one year to go until the 2025 Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex joined her close friends Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen on a ski vacation with their families.

In Instagram posts published last night, both Dorak and McKee Zafjen shared the same snap of the three women with a snowy backdrop. Meghan bundled up in a long, black Aritiza Super Puff, a Monclear wool beanie, and Monclear gloves. She accessorized with her Blenders "Grove" sunglasses.

In her Instagram, Dorak wrote, "Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!"

In her post, McKee Zajfen called the vacation "one for the books." She added, "Beyond grateful for the best of friends! What a trip! Thank you doesn’t even begin to express what my heart is feeling after this trip. The love of family time, adventures, and belly laughs made this trip one for the books! Here's to many more adventures with friends that feel like family and appreciating each day."

Based on the other photos both women posted, it appears that they were vacationing at Powder Mountain in Eden, Utah. Both Dorak and McKee Zajfen wrote about the vacation being family trips, so there's a good chance Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet were also there, but they were not pictured in any of the snaps.

