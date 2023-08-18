Meghan Markle Embraces The Pendant Necklace Trend



Meghan Markle is out and about this month in California.

Yesterday, her hair colorist and friend Kadi Lee, of Highbrow Hippie, posted a selfie to her Instagram story, showing her, Meghan, and poet Cleo Wade out to lunch.

"Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses," Lee wrote. She added that they were missing Serge Normant, a hairstylist. The birthday lunch could've been to celebrate Meghan, who turned 42 on August 4, or Kadi, who celebrated her birthday on July 28. (They're both Leos!)

In the photo, Meghan wears a solid black tank top as she wraps her arms around her pals. She accessorized with a pendant necklace designed by Ariel Gordon Jewelry.

Shop Now Imperial Disc Pendant Necklace arielgordonjewelry.com $1840.00

The brand confirmed Meghan was wearing their necklace on Instagram, writing, "And just like that… Meghan wore her AGJ Imperial Disc Necklace out to lunch with her girlfriends."

The description of the necklace on their site reads, "Our Imperial Disc Pendant is a chic take on our best-selling Medallion Signet Necklace that Ariel designed when she wanted a necklace that could accommodate both of her kid's names. Evoking a castaway 70s vibe, it's chic as can be with its long twisted rope chain, sans serif engraving, sandblast finish, and high polish textured border. You can engrave around the perimeter of the disc, on the top / bottom, or leave it blank. Available with tiny diamond detail for a little extra sparkle."

Travel Jewelry Storage Bag

This pick is perfect for many reasons. First, it’s just under $20, so it’s not going to cost more than whatever you are keeping in it. Rectangular with all of the pockets and pouches a gal could ask for, this bag is 9.8 inches by 6.1 inches and can fit perfectly in your purse!

Shop Now Travel Jewelry Storage Bag amazon.com $19.99

Round Jewelry Box

Take your rings and tiny things on the road in this adorable circular jewelry box. It also includes a mirror for popping in your earrings (or applying lipstick, whatever you need!) This box zips shut so you don’t have to worry about your favorite pair of studs shaking loose.

Shop Now Round Jewelry Box nordstrom.com $20.00

Large Leather Jewelry Travel Case

Splurge on this large jewelry case. It's perfect for when you are traveling for a wedding or other formal occasion where you need all of your best jewels.

The quilted leather bag, with LusterLoc™ fabric lining, promises no tarnishing on your metals by absorbing all hostile gases. This pouch has a ring bar, an earring bar, four necklace holders, and pockets for all of your special items.

Shop Now Large Leather Jewelry Travel Case nordstrom.com $165.00

Panama Medium Trinket Case

This high-end leather jewelry case is a great investment for frequent travelers and jewelry wearers alike! With a zip closure, suede lining, with a gorgeous gold zipper, his case is an investment, and a classic look you’ll be carrying with you forever.

Shop Now Panama Medium Trinket Case shopbop.com $275.00

Metallic Mini Jewelry Box

This cute case (which says shine bright on the top — adorable) is great for organized girlies. There are slots for earrings and rings, as well as a small elastic pouch on the top.

Shop Now Metallic Mini Jewelry Box nordstrom.com $42.00

Vegan Leather Travel Jewelry Case Organizer

This case is vegan leather and has innovative spaces for all of your best jewelry. There are snap-on and off ring holders, a bar where you can hang your studs, as well as plenty of pouches for hoop earrings (important) and bracelets.

As if that weren’t enough, there are also three necklace holders. There are options for monogramming, and it folds up to look like a chic wallet that’s small enough to fit in most purses.

Shop Now Vegan Leather Travel Jewelry Case Organizer etsy.com $25.77

Compact Jewelry

This organizer has spots for necklaces, earrings, and rings! There is a full layer that has space for 10 pairs of studs. This case is structured, so it's not as easy to carry with you in your handbag. But perfect for your carry-on.

Shop Now Compact Jewelry etsy.com $27.99

Travel Hanging Jewelry Organizer Case

Going out of town for a few weeks? This is the case for you. This foldable and hangable jewelry organizer is 11 inches by 8.5 inches when folded, but contains four compartments and zones for rings, earrings, necklaces, and clear pouches for easy packing.

Shop Now Travel Hanging Jewelry Organizer Case amazon.com $25.99

Brocade Jewelry Roll Jewelry Organizer

This colorful jewelry bag rolls up and ties with a silky drawstring. There are two zippered pockets, one large open pocket, and one ring holder so you know all of your stuff will fit. The bag is 8 inches by 3 inches when tied or 11.5 inches by 8 inches flat.

Shop Now Brocade Jewelry Roll Jewelry Organizer etsy.com $24.50

Large Quilted Zip Jewelry Case

This beautiful, bougie jewelry case will keep your jewelry safe and organized on the go! It has LusterLoc™ fabric lining which will keep jewelry untarnished for up to 35 years under normal storage conditions. The space in this zip-up case is impressive: 10 ring rolls, two open compartments, one closed compartment, two pouches, 6 necklace holders, one ring bar, and one earring bar. Plus, that yellow is so cute.

Shop Now Large Quilted Zip Jewelry Case https://www.neimanmarcus.com $259.00

Leather Luxe Travel Jewelry Case

This handcrafted leather case has four hooks for necklaces, a pouch for chains and bracelets, a ring bar, and a snap-close organizer for all your earrings. With its eight compartments and suede lining, you’ll be sure to get a good look at all of your options! Plus, enjoy complimentary monogramming on the main floor of Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Shop Now Leather Luxe Travel Jewelry Case saksfifthavenue.com $290.00

Jewelry Travel Organizer Case

This cute, soft organizer is perfect for the girl with LOTS of jewelry to bring. There is space for 15 earrings (with straps to hold any dangly ones in place), five necklace clips, and space for 10 rings. It zips shut so you know everything will be secure.

Shop Now Jewelry Travel Organizer Case etsy.com $27.99

Leather Jewelry Organizer

Store all of your favorite items in this leather jewelry holder. It has spots for earrings, rings, necklaces, and bangles so you stay organized. Put any keepsakes in the zipped pocket. This folds up to be a neat and tidy 5.5 by 6.5-inch pouch you can keep in your purse.

Shop Now Leather Jewelry Organizer etsy.com $63.58

Shadow Monogram Travel Jewelry Case

Going on a weekend getaway with your boo? This little case is adorable and perfect. It has room for five rings, three necklaces, and two pairs of earrings. And, the colorful monogram on the top is an excellent touch. This one is only 4 inches by 4 inches, so it’s easy to grab and go!

Shop Now Shadow Monogram Travel Jewelry Case etsy.com $19.99

Personalized Travel Jewelry Box

This multi-purpose jewelry holder is an excellent investment for frequent travelers. It includes three zippered pockets, three snap closure necklace hooks, six earring spots, and space for five rings.

Shop Now Personalized Travel Jewelry Box etsy.com $15.29

While the selfie isn't high enough quality to see what the text is on Meghan's necklace, perhaps Meghan took the jeweler's advice, and got her children's names, Archie and Lili, engraved on her pendant.



