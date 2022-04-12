Rare sale on Diptyque! Meghan Markle keeps this luxe candle from her wedding day in her home
When it comes to royal weddings, no detail is too small to be considered and curated—including scent. When Meghan Markle married Handsome Harry in 2018, the couple famously chose a very specific fragrance from the French perfumier Diptyque for their wedding day, dispersing diffusers, candles and spritzes of the brand’s Tuberose scent throughout Saint George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
$59.50
$70 at Saks Fifth Avenue
And while we can’t know for sure whether the gorgeous couple stashed and froze the top tier of their wedding cake, we do know that they saved—and continue to savor—the scent of their special day. In a video shot at Meghan and Harry’s new home last week, Meghan can be seen in an elegant room with a Diptyque candle clear as day in the background. The best part? That exact same candle is now marked down at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Here's the scoop: Diptyque candles (and other home and body care from the brand) is marked down 15 percent through April 14, though we expect they'll be sold out a lot quicker than that. The candles normally retail for $70 and hardly ever go on sale, so this might be one of your only chances to grab one of the iconic scents without paying full price. Besides, candles never expire, and the glass jars make chic vessels for other knick-knacks.
Plus, they make great Mother's Day gifts!
$59.50
$70 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Markle's preferred candle has a fragrance of romantic tuberose, “a flower known to deploy its captivating sensuality at dusk,” so says the brand. To make sure your candle burns as long as possible, trim the wick to a quarter-inch before burning for the first time, then let it burn for two hours or until the top layer is completely melted; according to the manufacturer, this should also prevent black marks from appearing on the glass.
Keep scrolling to shop all of the top-selling Diptyque fragrances adored by Meghan Markle and other celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Kerry Washington, LeBron James and more, starting at just $36.
Diptyque Baies Candle
LeBron James has a favorite in the Diptyque line: Baies, which has a fresh, fruity and warming scent that’s perfect for all seasons.
$59.50
$70 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Diptyque Tubéreuse Room Spray
Want to make Meghan Markle’s favorite scent last even longer in your home? Opt for this room spray version that will freshen up your space.
Diptyque Ambre Scented Candle
Earthy and rich, the Ambre candle has a “warm, elegant scent that combines notes of woods, vetiver and patchouli enhanced with radiant aniseed, insolent spices, mysterious incense, cistus and tonka bean.”
$59.50
$70 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Diptyque Figuier Room Spray
Meghan Markle is also known to love the Diptyque Figuier scent. She shares that love with Victoria Beckham, who has made it the official fragrance in her stores.
Diptyque Feu de Bois Candle
This cozy fragrance is a favorite of Kerry Washington. It smells like a crackling wood fire, so burn it all fall and winter long to keep your home smelling as warm and sweet as it feels.
$59.50
$70 at Saks Fifth Avenue
