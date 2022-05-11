Meghan Markle says that families have been asked to 'shoulder too much' in statement supporting equity in childcare

Meghan Markle shares the importance of childcare. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is speaking out about the importance of having access to childcare.

The Duchess of Sussex released a statement on the issue following the release of a new report from Marshall Plan for Moms, a nonprofit that advocates for "changes to expand choices for women and remove barriers to equality." The new report shares how accessible childcare can help keep and advance women in the workforce.

In light of the new report, Marshall Plan for Moms has created the National Business Coalition for Child Care, which asks organizations to provide child care support for employees. Archewell, the foundation founded by Markle and Prince Harry, has already pledged to fulfill the coalition's mission, alongside other companies like Patagonia and Care.com.

"Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much," Markle said. "This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices and economic uncertainty. As it's been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child. Today, we're sending a message that childcare isn't just a community imperative — it's a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families."

Markle has long supported paid parental leave. In an October 2021 letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, she stressed that "no family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan).

"Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists," she continued. This is about putting families above politics."

This past Mother's Day, Saujani wrote an essay for Yahoo Life about her organization's campaign to end "chronic mom guilt." She wrote that part of this process was making sure that our workplaces support parents who need time to care for their children.

"What I want most — what us moms need most — are workplaces that empower moms to grow their careers and grow their families," she said. "I want policies including comprehensive paid leave, affordable, quality childcare and guaranteed reproductive care. And I want a broader reimagining of workplace culture: one where moms are encouraged to take the time they need to care for their families, and where men are expected to do the same."

