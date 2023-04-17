Hurry! Meghan Markle’s beloved Adidas sneakers are up to 50% off at Amazon

It's not easy to find shoes that are both comfy and stylish, and it's even rarer to find pairs that are also celeb-approved and actually affordable. Luckily for you (and your wallet), Meghan Markle's go-to sneakers, Adidas Stan Smiths, are currently up to 50% off at Amazon right now. That's right, you can grab a pair of royally-approved shoes for as little as 50 bucks.

Meghan has been spotted in the sporty, classic kicks numerous times over the years and it’s easy to see why she's such a fan. The iconic shoes have been popular since the '70s when their namesake, US tennis champion Stan Smith, wore them during his matches. They boast a sleek silhouette and a subtle perforated version of the brand's signature three stripes on each side.

They have a super soft leather upper, a durable rubber outsole and a supportive "Ortholite" footbed for added comfort. Super versatile, they can be dressed up with a cute skirt or dressed down with jeans, leggings or sweats. Whether she was running errands in LA or on a royal tour in New Zealand, Meghan has paired them with a variety of looks in the past few years. And she’s not the only royal with a pair. A few years at Wimbledon, Stan Smith himself was seen gifting Kate Middleton a kid-sized version of his eponymous Adidas shoes for young Prince Louis.

Meghan Markle has been spotted in Adidas Stan Smith kicks several times. (Photo: Getty)

Aside from the British Royal Family, thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the Adidas shoes their seal of approval, with many raving about their sleek style and incredible support. “Comfy right out of the box! Perfect white shoe to pair with jeans, shorts, yoga pants or a summer dress,” said one.

Others say they are perfect for travel. “These shoes are stylish and comfortable. Walked all around Europe in them,” wrote one customer. “I took these on a trip and they were amazing! Super comfortable and did not tire out my feet with all the walking that I did. They fit great and look good with just about any outfit,” noted another.

There are 19 different styles available that are up to 50% off right now. This metallic gold heel option is the cheapest we’ve seen at just $50, but you can also opt for pretty pastels, neutral black or gray models or stick with the classic white and bright green version.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

