Megan Thee Stallion poses in pink bikini in 'sexiest graduation pics': 'Showed my a** and still went to class'

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a college graduate!

On Thursday, the 26-year-old rapper shared pics from her sexy graduation photoshoot wearing a hot pink thong bikini, matching stole and silver stilettos. Megan was surrounded by cars and open trunks. In one photo she held a diploma. She is set to graduate from Texas Southern University (TSU), a historically Black university in the winter.

"Showed my a** and still went to class IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that!" she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments to congratulate the star on her big achievement.

"Congrats! Verse killer," Juicy J wrote.

"Love this!!! Congratulations Megan," Baby Tate said.

"TALK YO SH*T BABY GIRL!!!!" Taraji P. Henson commented.

"You gon make me cry. CONGRATULATIONS MEGGGGGGG!!!!" a fan added.

"Sexiest graduation pics I have ever seen," a commenter continued.

Megan also shared another series of graduation photos in front of the TSU sign while wearing a black dress and the same hot pink stole. In one picture she held a decorated cap that read "real hot girl sh*t," a catchphrase she uses in a lot of her music.

"Houston show Dec 3rd Graduation Dec 11th Graduation party," she wrote.

Megan has been open about her journey toward her health administration degree. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she admitted that college has been a challenge, but she was determined to get her degree no matter what.

"School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started. I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions. But I'm still in school, and I'm projected to graduate in 2021!" she said.

"I have to finish everything I start. I'm not a quitter. What I'm studying is something I'm genuinely passionate about. My grandmother was a teacher; she definitely always pushes me to finish school. When my mother was still alive, she definitely was pushing me to finish college, so I'm definitely going to do it for those two. But I want to open up the assisted living facilities, like I said, and I just have to see this through, 'cause I really want to see myself accomplish that."