Megan Fox's XL Crystal Hair Clips Has the Perfect Message for an Internet Troll

Megan Fox is currently sporting a fiery redhead look that is in sync with the scorching heat wave in New York City. Her recent hair update has left us in awe and now she has elevated her look with glitzy and alluring crystal-embellished XL hair clips that convey a strong message: "F*ck Off."

Spotted in a buzzy part of Manhattan with her lover Machine Gun Kelly, the star served major '90s glam, dressed in a cropped, gray suit dress and chunky Prada loafers. Fox's face card is on as her makeup features a dramatically lined eye and nude pout. And while she is drop-dead gorgeous, provocative XL hair clips with the loud yet subtle message that sticks out of her vibrant tresses.

XL hair clips with crystals and rhinestones are making quite the wave with stars such as Drake and A$AP Rocky getting a piece of the trend that's taking over the crowns of all of our A-list favorites. With Megan Fox joining in on the fun, we've got even more drive to go to our nearest Claire's or beauty supply store to get our fix.

Now, we need Thee Fox to tell us where these hair clips are from. We'll wait, bestie!

