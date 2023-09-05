Megan Fox's "Red Velvet" Bob Is 1000% Gag-Worthy

Megan Fox is the ultimate queen of hair transformations, always giving us the unexpected. Whether she's stunning us on the red carpet with two different hairstyles in one night or leaving us speechless with a bold new hair color, she never fails to serve up something exciting. So it's no surprise that she's turned up the heat once again with a gorgeous new "red velvet" hair color just one day after a major US holiday.

She was spotted in NYC with beau Machine Gun Kelly, showing off her fresh shoulder-length bob and a vibrant red hair color that's sure to turn heads. Her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos revealed that the stunning shade was achieved with Lime Crime's Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent hair color in the shade "Valentine," which costs only $21 USD. And while her hair steals the show, her makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, has kept her look understated with soft pink tones on her lips and cheeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)

It's that season where the girlies go red or go home and there surely was no turning back for Thee Fox here. While her go-to stylist has blessed us with Fall 2023 hair trend deets that feature a more subtle transformation, there's nothing wrong with adding a bit of color and spice to your life.