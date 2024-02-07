Megan Fox shows off new tattoo sleeve after previously explaining why she wanted to cover ink

Megan Fox debuted a new look at a Grammy’s party, complete with bubblegum pink hair and a full-sleeve tattoo.

On 4 February, Fox stepped out following the 66th annual ceremony in a chainmail dress that exposed her figure and a permanent art piece wrapped around her left arm. While the 37-year-old actress is known for donning a diverse palette of hair colours, the intricate ink on her arm was something unexpected. However, the Jennifer’s Body did mention wanting to cover up a new tattoo during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework,” Fox told Barrymore.

She sarcastically added: “It’s my entire arm, so not a big deal.”

Turns out, the Transformers star wasn’t exaggerating. In photos from the awards show party, Fox appeared to have a pink and red hued floral tattoo crawling up from her wrist to her shoulder.

Though she never revealed what the original design was, the Skims model has previously exposed a circular wrist design as well as a “el pistolero” written in cursive across her collarbone.

Fox posted a few stills from the glam-filled night, crediting photographer Jacob Webster for all of them. A side profile shot revealed an enlarged scripture tattoo on her ribcage.

Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts on the A-listers new look. A few critics weren’t impressed with the “new Megan,” while dedicated fans defended her right to switch her style.

“Don’t get me wrong these pictures are stunning. However that’s not Megan Fox anymore. It doesn’t look anything like her,” one blunt individual said, while another added: “This is so MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] coded, the new sleeve, the pink hair, the diamond chainmail, the lip jewellery.”

“Hope the sleeve is fake,” someone else wrote.

However, one fan spoke directly to the haters in defence of the actress: “Why is everyone saying that’s not Megan Fox anymore? it literally is. You’ve never revamped your look? Are you all okay? Meg you’re gorgeous.”

“THE SLEEVE. Didn’t think you could get any hotter but here we are,” another viewer said.