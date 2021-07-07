Megan Fox is over being mom-shamed for spending time without her kids: 'They have another parent'

Megan Fox is speaking out about the double standards she faces on a regular basis.

The Transformers star, who appears in the new thriller Till Death, spoke to InStyle this week about the unfair expectations placed upon her as a mother. The actress, who shares three children with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green, told the outlet that she is held to a different standard when it comes to co-parenting.

“You don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids,” Fox explained. “They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me. This whole year I've been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”

Megan Fox for InStyle. (Photo: Alex Harper)

Other evidence of this “archaic” mindset? How people have reacted to the fact that Fox is four years older than her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who she met while the two were filming their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man,” she shared. “He's 31, and I'm 35. Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger."

Megan Fox for InStyle. (Photo: Alex Harper)

This isn’t the first time that Fox has opened up about how people’s perception has affected her. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, she said that having kids allowed her to take a step back from the “horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood.”

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.