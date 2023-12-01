Meg Ryan fed up with negative comments regarding her appearance

Poor Meg Ryan just can’t catch a break. We loved her in When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and of course You’ve Got Mail, but unlike her male counterparts in these films, she isn’t allowed to age. She is supposed to stay in her 30s like she was in these romantic comedies, frozen in time.

This isn’t anything new when it comes to women celebrities or even normal everyday women like us. It’s so obvious with the billions of ads thrown in our faces every single day about a new wrinkle cream, Botox treatment (heaven forbid you have forehead wrinkles or smile lines), and of course other plastic surgery. But wait, don’t get too much plastic surgery because then you look “unnatural” or like “Frankenstein” as one commenter said about Meg Ryan’s appearance lately.

And Meg Ryan speaks for all of us when she says, “Enough is enough.”

The 62-year-old actress sat down with Glamour where she talked about her latest movie, “What Happens Later,” in which she is starting and directing, her past box-office hits, and dating, but also about how “Our culture is obsessed with youth,” as she so aptly said.

“As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at. Aging is not that terrifying,” she told Glamour. “We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, ‘Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles.’”

Meg Ryan says that all the media speculation and rumors in tabloids is just too much to handle and she has to block it all out. “I can’t pay attention to it. I just can’t,” she said in the interview.

“It’s not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone’s feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid,” she told Glamour.

Meg said she’s at the age where she’s no longer aiming to please, and she is just unapologetically herself.

“There’s a time in your teens and 20s where you’re trying on personalities to figure out who you are, who to be,” she said. “With age, you get to a place where you say what you mean without thinking about how it’s going to land. You just say what you want.”