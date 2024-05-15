Meet the winners of the prestigious Westminster Dog Show 2024

We now have a new leader amongst the dogs.

In a dazzling display of canine prowess, the Westminster Dog Show 2024 crowned its champions, captivating audiences with grace, agility, and charm. Among the standout winners, the coveted "Best in Show" title was awarded to 3-year old Sage, a miniature poodle from Houston. With impeccable poise and elegance, Sage beat over 2,500 dogs of more than 200 different breeds for the ultimate prize.

Sage is the first poodle to win Best in Show since 2020.

In addition to the prestigious "Best in Show" honor, several other categories celebrated exceptional talents. The title of "Best in Reserve" was claimed by Mercedes; a 4-year old German shepherd from Bethesda, Maryland.

Monty, the giant schnauzer, reclaimed the top spot in the Working Group, securing the title for the second consecutive year. With this win, Monty advances to compete for Best in Show, aiming to clinch the prestigious top title once again.

There was also the terrier group. Frankie, the Colored Bull Terrier, was named the best in the terrier group and will move on to Best in Show.

Group winners from Westminster Dog Show 2024

Herding Group: Mercedes (German shepherd)

Hound Group: Louis (Afghan hound)

Non-Sporting Group: Sage (miniature poodle)

Sporting Group: Micah (black cocker spaniel)

Terrier Group: Frankie (colored bull terrier)

Toy Group: Comet (Shih Tzu)

Working Group: Monty (giant schnauzer)

