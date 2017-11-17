Meet Wally Funk, the woman cheated out of the space race

In 1961, when 22 year old aviator Wallace ‘Wally’ Funk headed to an astronaut test centre in Albuquerque, New Mexico with $10 in her pocket, she was hell bent on being one of the first women in space. There, she successfully passed rigorous physical tests, including ice cold water being poured into her ears and electric shocks, before becoming one of the Mercury 13 - the collective name for the 13 American women who had passed the Lovelace Women in Space Program.

Those early astronaut tests have become the stuff of space history legend. No one knew how the body would respond to the unknown environment of space; the intrusive tests pushed wannabe astronauts to their physical limits. The worst, Funk, who presents new BBC World Service documentary The First Woman on the Moon, recalls, “was when they put that ice water in my ear for 15 seconds and they had me strapped down. [That] really hurt....but I was not a crybaby.”

The physical tests passed by the Mercury 13, designed by NASA consultant Dr William Randolph Lovelace, were the same as those undertaken by the men who ended up on Nasa’s first successful human space mission, Mercury 7. Like their female counterparts, the members of the male team were also experienced pilots, though several of the women - Funk included - had clocked up more flight hours than John Glenn, who would become the first American to orbit the moon. None, however, had jet experience as women were not allowed to fly jets at the time.

But it was all for naught when, after the Lovelace Program’s private funding was pulled, Funk was cheated out of her rightful place in space history.

Loud voiced and forever on the move, Funk is now 78 and often wears red, white and blue, usually in the form of the US flag on a space shuttle mission patch stitched onto her blue flight suit. No wonder she is often mistaken in public for the astronaut she wanted - and still wants - to be.

“I was an astronaut candidate,” she tells anyone who asks as we walk around Cape Canaveral’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, checking out the exhibits. For her, it is a reminder for her of what could have been.

“I carried on flying, but I don’t quit,” says Funk. “From there I asked doctors where I could go and get the other [astronaut training] tests, and went all over the US to do them.”

It is no surprise, then, that when it came to the punishing physical tests, “whatever they wanted me to do, I’d do it” - including setting a record for both men and women by spending 10 and a half hours in an isolation tank. The Mercury 7 were selected in 1959 from 18 of the successful 32 men. By 1961, 13 out of 19 women had passed the same physical and physiological tests with “no medical reservations” - 12 per cent more than those who had done so from the opposite sex.

