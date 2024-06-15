Meet Villa and Trapper! News 19’s Adoptable Pets of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — All across the Tennessee Valley animals of all kinds are looking for their fur-ever home and this week News 19 is bringing you two pets looking for that purr-fect fit, Villa and Trapper.

First off is Villa! She is a FIV+/FELV+ cat currently living with the Greater Huntsville Human Society (GHHS).

The folks at the shelter said Villa is very friendly and playful, with a love of attention and a big purr. They said she can be a bit bossy and would probably do best as an only-cat child.

GHHS said Villa likes to be the queen of her castle but she is a one-year-old with a lot of personality.

Next up is Trapper, who News 19 is featuring for the second time after we first featured him in December. GHHS said this medium-sized boy is still looking for a home.

The people over at the shelter said Trapper loves to go walks, play with toys and get treats. They said he plays well with other dogs that are around his size and can match his energy.

GHHS said Trapper can be a bit hesitant around new people but once he warms up to you he is really sweet. The shelter said he just needs someone who will give him the time to work out of his shell. They also said they think he would do best in a house without cats or small children.

For more information or to adopt Trapper or Villa you can visit the Greater Huntsville Humane Society here.

